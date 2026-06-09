Have a small space? Stay organised with wall-mounted, floating, corner, or ladder bookshelves. These smart designs save space, add storage, and enhance your room’s style.
If you have less space, get a shelf built right into your study table. It really brightens up the wall. You can easily install such a bookshelf in the empty space next to a window.
If your home is short on space, a corner bookshelf is a brilliant idea. It lets you store more books in a small area. This design is perfect for small apartments or study rooms.
Want a modern and stylish bookshelf? Go for floating shelves. You can install them in different spots on your wall. This keeps your books organised and makes the room look pretty.
Ladder-style bookshelves are a huge trend right now. You just lean them against a wall, and they don't take up much space. You can use them for books and to display small plants.
When you're tight on space at home, you can get a wall-mounted bookshelf. It doesn't take up any floor space and is a budget-friendly way to decorate your room.
A multi-layer wooden shelf has several racks stacked one on top of the other. This design helps you store the maximum number of books in a very small area.
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