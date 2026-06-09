English

6 Bookshelf Designs For Small Spaces To Give Your Room A Cool Look

Have a small space? Stay organised with wall-mounted, floating, corner, or ladder bookshelves. These smart designs save space, add storage, and enhance your room’s style.

lifestyle Jun 09 2026
Author: Indrakshi Samanta Image Credits:INSTAGRAM
English

Bookshelf Attached To The Study Table

If you have less space, get a shelf built right into your study table. It really brightens up the wall. You can easily install such a bookshelf in the empty space next to a window.

Image credits: Instagram
English

Corner Bookshelf

If your home is short on space, a corner bookshelf is a brilliant idea. It lets you store more books in a small area. This design is perfect for small apartments or study rooms.

Image credits: INSTAGRAM
English

Floating Bookshelf

Want a modern and stylish bookshelf? Go for floating shelves. You can install them in different spots on your wall. This keeps your books organised and makes the room look pretty.

Image credits: INSTAGRAM
English

Ladder-Style Bookshelf

Ladder-style bookshelves are a huge trend right now. You just lean them against a wall, and they don't take up much space. You can use them for books and to display small plants.

Image credits: INSTAGRAM
English

Wall-Mounted Bookshelf

When you're tight on space at home, you can get a wall-mounted bookshelf. It doesn't take up any floor space and is a budget-friendly way to decorate your room.

Image credits: INSTAGRAM
English

Multi-Layer Wooden Bookshelf

A multi-layer wooden shelf has several racks stacked one on top of the other. This design helps you store the maximum number of books in a very small area.

Image credits: INSTAGRAM

Square Mehndi Designs: 10 Easy Patterns For A Pro Look Instantly!

No Sunlight? Peace Lily to Snake Plant, These 7 Plants Will Still Flourish

Alleppey to Wayanad-Top 5 Monsoon Destinations in Kerala

Mango Season: Alphonso to Langra-India's 7 most popular mangoes