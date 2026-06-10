Ekadashi 2026: One of the most auspiciously celebrated festivals of Hindus. Where devotees gather to offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and seek his divine blessings. Here's everything you need to know about Parama Ekadashi to celebrate it with utmost zeal and enthusiasm.

Nothing beats the serene morning of Ekdashi in Indian households. Devotees come together to celebrate Parama Ekadashi, as one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu religion. The mild fragrance of essence stick, garland-donned photo of Lord Vishnu, and the aroma of delicacies cooked especially for this celebratory day are a feeling of home in itself. This day holds great importance for all Hindus.

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They began the day by offering sincere prayers to Lord Vishnu and seeking his divine blessings whilst observing the fast without making any mistakes. As we are in the month of Adhik Jyeshtha Maas, Parama Ekadashi is going to be observed on the 11th day of Krishna Paksha. Accordingly, this year, Parama Ekadashi fast is going to be observed on June 11, 2026.

Here's everything you need to know about the festival

Parama Ekadashi 2026: Date and Time

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - June 11, 2026 - 12:57 AM

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - June 11, 2026 - 10:36 PM

Parana Time - June 12, 2026 - 05:23 AM to 08:10 AM

Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - June 12, 2026 - 07:36 PM

Significance Of Ekadashi

Parama Ekashi holds high importance for the Hindu religion. The Ekadashi falls every three years during Puroshottam Maas. This day has high religious and spiritual significance. On this day, Lord Vishu is honoured. This day is observed very sacredly and piously for practising religious practices. It is believed that devotees who observe fast on Ekadashi with a pure heart get a place in Vaikuntha Dham after death. The fast is also observed to attend divine self-love and detachment from materialistic things from the outer world.

Lord Vishnu Mantras

Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaye

Achyutam Keshvam Krishna Damodarama Ram Narayanam Janki Vallabham

Ram Ram Rameti Rame Raame Manorame Sahasranama Tatulyam Ram Naam Varanane

Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare Hare Ram Hare Ram Ram Ram Hare Hare

How To Do The Pooja

Wake up early during Brahma-muhurat and take a bath

Clean the house, pooja space and deck it with mango leaves

Place the idol/photo of Lord Vishnu, Shree Yantra on a cahurang (wooden plank)

Light a diya with desi ghee, lay out some rangoli in front of the chaurang

Take the sankalp of fasting Offer panchamrit, fruits, and tulsi leaves

Recite the story of Ekadashi and chant aarti

On the day of Ekadashi, do not pluck tulsi leaves Fruits, water, and dairy products can be consumed during a fast

On dwadashi tithi at parana time, the fast can be broken

Happy Ekadashi To All!