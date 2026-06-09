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10 Square Mehndi Designs for Beginners

If you're new to applying mehndi, square designs are a great place to start. Here are 10 simple yet stylish patterns you can try at home to get a professional-looking finish.

lifestyle Jun 09 2026
Author: Indrakshi Samanta Image Credits:chat gpt, pinterest and others
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Simple Single Square Design

If you're applying mehndi for the first time, start with a large square box. You can make the design beautiful by filling it with small flowers, dots, or leaves.

Image credits: chat gpt
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Double Border Square Design

In this design, you draw a smaller square inside a larger one. You can make the design stylish by creating dot or line patterns between the two borders.

Image credits: chat gpt
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Checker Square Pattern

You can create a beautiful design by making small checks inside a square frame. Even without flowers, you can create a gorgeous pattern with just checks.

Image credits: chat gpt
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Mandala Square Design

You can also create a design by drawing a small mandala in the center of a square frame. Adding dots and line patterns around the mandala makes the mehndi look even more beautiful.

Image credits: chat gpt
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Jaalidar (Net) Square Design

Creating a net-like pattern, or 'jaal', inside a square is quite easy. This design gives the hands a full, decorated look and looks fantastic with any festive outfit.

Image credits: chat gpt
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Square Design with an Arabic Touch

You can give your design an Arabic-style look by adding diagonal vines and leaves to the square frame. This design gives a professional finish with minimal effort.

Image credits: chat gpt
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Dot and Line Square Design

If you don't know how to apply mehndi at all, you can create a square design using just dots and straight lines. This is one of the easiest patterns and can be made very quickly.

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Wrist-Length Long Square Pattern

Draw a large square on the back of your hand and extend it to the wrist with smaller geometric squares. This makes the design look beautiful, and it's also quite easy to create.

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Minimalist Square Mehndi Design

Minimalist designs are very trendy these days. You can get an elegant look with just one square, a few dots, and small leaves. This design is best for college girls and beginners.

Image credits: chat gpt
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Jhumka-Style Square Design

This jhumka-style square mehndi design is simple, sober, and easy to make. You can draw a rose or lotus design in the middle of this pattern.

Image credits: chat gpt

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