The current Middle East crisis has triggered LPG scarcity across India, causing a massive surge in the sales of electric induction stoves. A viral video highlights a store owner in Vizag who, having predicted the shortage, sold over 100 induction stoves in just two days.

The current Middle East crisis, which began with joint US-Israeli assaults on Iran, has begun to undermine global oil supply systems. The conflict, which began over two weeks ago, has also caused a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) scarcity throughout India. The repercussions are already being felt in various cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, where eateries and local businesses have temporarily closed.

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During the crisis, one item whose sales have skyrocketed is induction stoves, which utilise electricity rather than gas. According to one man, whose father runs an electronics store in Vizag, many are resorting to induction stoves amid the scarcity. "People of Vizag are preparing themselves for a crisis, at least that is what the numbers say!" the caption stated.

The man asked his father how many similar stoves they had sold in the past two days. The response not only astonished him, but also stunned the internet. He stated that they have sold over 100 items in only the previous two days. He then proceeded to their store, where he demonstrated how the billing counter was stacked with induction cookers.

"Right now at the billing counter, there are 10 induction stoves being sold," the man said, adding that his father believed that induction stove sales will grow as a result of the ongoing dispute. He went on: "And surprisingly, my father actually predicted this, and he had placed an order for all these induction stoves five days in advance." Aside from stoves, sales of induction-safe cookware have surged.

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Social Media Reactions

The clip, which went viral, has garnered over 4.2 million views. Reacting to it, one user said, “Dad is very smart!! Learn from him!!! Profit hi profit hai, dear." “Your dad is doing better predictions than certain leaders," another quipped.

Someone else said, “Experience > Knowledge."