    Chickpea to Quinoa: Here are 7 fat-burning vegetarian foods

    First Published Jun 14, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    You are vegetarian on a diet? Worry not! Here are some vegetarian food items that will help you in your dieting process by burning those stubborn fats which you want to get rid of. – By Mahasweta Sarkar.

    Image: Pexels

    If you think you have limited choices as a vegetarian person when it is related to fat burning. Then you are feeling very wrong. Vegetarian food items contain a lot of fibre essential in the fat-burning process.

    Here are some fat-burning vegetarian food items you must know about.

    Image: Pexels

    1. Chickpea:

    A rich source of fibre, complex carbohydrates, potassium, manganese and fibre, a cup of boiled chana or chickpea will help you in your fat-burning process.

    Image: Pexels

    2. Quinoa:

    A part of every diet plan, this gluten-free food item is a hit among vegetarians and non-vegetarians. Quinoa is bursting with protein and provides the same for the whole day.

    Image: Pexels

    3. Almonds:

    Research shows that taking almonds before exercise boosts more carb and fat burning due to the high amount of amino acid L-arginine in these nuts.

    Image: Pexels

    4. Spinach:

    Spinach has the same amount of protein as a hard-boiled egg and half its calories. Consuming steamed spinach will increase its nutritional worth and at the same time also prevent bloating.

    Image: Pexels

    5. Tofu:

    This low-calorie and high-protein vegetarian food item is devoid of cholesterol too. Tofu fills you up with fewer calories than meat, thus helping in your weight loss.

    Image: Pexels

    6. Broccoli:

    Rich in protein, fibre, and vitamins K and C, all of which help in weight loss, broccoli is a delicious vegetable to have on your plate.

    Image: Pexels

    7. Sprouts:

    They are low in calories and help improve digestion. Combining proper sprout consumption with regular exercise can help decrease abdominal fat.

