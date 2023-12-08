Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Dec 8, 2023, 1:54 PM IST

    A diverse array of mushrooms exists, including common varieties like White Button and Shiitake, each offering unique flavors and textures. Specialties like Chanterelle and Enoki add distinct tastes to various dishes. It's crucial to be cautious with wild mushrooms, as some can be toxic

    article_image1

    Chanterelle to Enoki: 7 unique types of Mushrooms

    A diverse array of mushrooms exists, including common varieties like White Button and Shiitake, each offering unique flavors and textures. Specialties like Chanterelle and Enoki add distinct tastes to various dishes. It's crucial to be cautious with wild mushrooms, as some can be toxic

    article_image2

    White Button Mushroom

    These are one of the most common and widely consumed mushrooms. They have a mild flavor and a firm texture, making them versatile for various dishes

    article_image3

    Cremini Mushroom

    Also known as baby bella or brown mushrooms, cremini mushrooms are similar to white button mushrooms but have a deeper flavor and a slightly firmer texture

    article_image4

    Shiitake Mushroom

    Originating from East Asia, shiitake mushrooms have a rich, savory taste and a meaty texture. They are often used in Asian cuisines and have potential health benefits

    article_image5

    Portobello Mushroom

    These are mature cremini mushrooms and have a large, flat cap. Portobellos are known for their robust flavor and meaty texture, making them popular for grilling and stuffing

    article_image6

    Oyster Mushroom

    Oyster mushrooms have a delicate, anise-like flavor. They come in various colors and are commonly used in stir-fries, soups, and as a meat substitute in vegetarian dishes

    article_image7

    Chanterelle Mushroom

    Chanterelles are prized for their apricot-like aroma and mild, fruity flavor. They have a distinctive golden color and are often used in gourmet cooking

    article_image8

    Enoki Mushroom

    Enoki mushrooms have long, thin stems and tiny caps. They have a mild, slightly fruity taste and a crisp texture. Enoki mushrooms are commonly used in salads, soups, and Asian dishes

