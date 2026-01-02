Cervical Cancer Alert: These 7 Body Symptoms Could Be Early Warning Signs
Cervical cancer develops in the lower part of the uterus. It's mostly caused by a Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infection. This leads to abnormal cell growth, which can turn into cancer over time.
Cervical Cancer; Seven Symptoms Shown by the Body
January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, focusing on educating people about prevention and early detection through screenings like Pap tests and HPV vaccines.
Survival rates mainly depend on early diagnosis.
It's the second leading cause of cancer deaths in women. In 2022, 79,906 women in India died from it. Survival rates depend heavily on early diagnosis.
Cervical cancer develops in the lower part of the uterus, mostly caused by HPV infection, leading to abnormal cell growth. It's largely preventable with HPV vaccination and regular screenings.
If caught early, it's easily treatable with surgery, radiation, or chemotherapy. Symptoms include vaginal bleeding between periods and after sex. The most common cause is HPV.
Since HPV is the main cause, having more sexual partners increases the risk. Other sexually transmitted infections (STIs) also raise the risk of HPV, leading to cervical cancer.
Common STIs like herpes, syphilis, chlamydia, gonorrhea, and HIV/AIDS increase the risk. Long-term use of oral contraceptives, like birth control pills, can also raise the risk.
Vaginal discharge, pain during intercourse
Key symptoms include vaginal discharge, pain during sex, bleeding after a pelvic exam, unusual discharge, bloody discharge, postmenopausal bleeding, pelvic pain, and pain while urinating.
