Cervical Cancer: Know about prevention, detection, symptoms and treatment

Recent advances in cervical cancer prevention, diagnosis, and therapy are noteworthy. Experts think the future of cervical cancer prevention is bright and promising due to groundbreaking advances, notably the HPV vaccine.

Significant progress has been made in preventing, detecting, and treating cervical cancer in recent years. Experts say that because of ongoing ground-breaking advancements, particularly the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination, the future of cervical cancer prevention appears bright and increasingly hopeful.

In the fight against cervical cancer, the HPV vaccine is revolutionary. It prevents the HPV infections that can cause cervical cancer, which is an established cause in over 90% of all cervical cancer cases. The incidence of cervical cancer cases has already significantly decreased in places with high vaccination rates, especially the affluent countries. This encouraging trend is now spreading to other areas, like India, where vaccination awareness and education are growing. Experts predict a dramatic decline in cervical cancer incidence in the years to come with sustained global efforts to promote vaccination.

Additionally, advancements in screening technology and artificial intelligence (AI) integration have revolutionised early detection of cervical cancer. Colposcopy and liquid-based cytology are two screening procedures that are increasingly using artificial intelligence (AI). With AI’s ability to give faster and more accurate results, healthcare professionals can identify cervical cancer sooner and when therapy is more effective. Moreover, women are increasingly looking for screening alternatives like pap smears and HPV DNA testing as they learn more about cancer prevention through the media and educational initiatives, which helps with early detection.

Cervical cancer treatment options have also greatly improved. Advances in robotic and laparoscopic technologies have made minimally invasive surgery in the field of oncology more accurate and less traumatic. Additionally, precision radiation techniques provide more targeted therapies with fewer side effects, while chemotherapy and immunotherapy give patients with advanced cancer fresh hope. 

Furthermore, advanced imaging techniques like PET-CT and MRI scans give more precise information on how cancer spreads, making treatment planning more efficient. These developments improve patient outcomes by assisting oncologists in providing the highest quality of care.

This article is authored by Dr. Madhavi Nair, Consultant - Surgical Oncology, Manipal Hospital, Varthur Road.

