Poonam Pandey not included in cervical cancer awareness campaign

On February 2, Poonam Pandey's team performed a deadly stunt to raise awareness about cervical cancer.
Her manager released a comprehensive statement stating that the actor died of cervical cancer. The very next day she posted a video saying, "I am alive".
According to PTI, Poonam is not being considered as the brand ambassador for the government's national cervical cancer awareness campaign.
Pandey's stunt came barely one day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the interim budget regarding cervical cancer.
Nirmala Sitharaman said in her speech that the government will push immunization of girls aged 9 to 14 to avoid cervical cancer.
Poonam's way of spreading awareness about cervical cancer became a hot topic and upset many and the actress faced a lot of criticism.