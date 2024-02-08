Entertainment

Poonam Pandey not included in cervical cancer awareness campaign

Image credits: Instagram

Poonam Pandey's hoax awareness stunt

On February 2, Poonam Pandey's team performed a deadly stunt to raise awareness about cervical cancer. 

Image credits: Instagram

Poonam Pandey faked death

Her manager released a comprehensive statement stating that the actor died of cervical cancer. The very next day she posted a video saying, "I am alive".

Image credits: Instagram

Cervical cancer awareness campaign

According to PTI, Poonam is not being considered as the brand ambassador for the government's national cervical cancer awareness campaign.

Image credits: Instagram

Interim budget regarding cervical cancer

Pandey's stunt came barely one day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the interim budget regarding cervical cancer.

Image credits: social media

Interim budget regarding cervical cancer

Nirmala Sitharaman said in her speech that the government will push immunization of girls aged 9 to 14 to avoid cervical cancer.

Image credits: social media

Criticism faced by Poonam Pandey

Poonam's way of spreading awareness about cervical cancer became a hot topic and upset many and the actress faced a lot of criticism. 

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One