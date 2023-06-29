Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Carbohydrates to Nutrients: 5 reasons why to-be-moms should eat Dates in pregnancy

    First Published Jun 29, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Dates are not only delicious but are also full of vital nutrients that are mandatory for pregnancy. You can safely consume dates during pregnancy in a moderate amount. A handful of dates daily can provide adequate nutrients to the mother and the baby.

    During pregnancy, expectant mothers require special attention to nutrition as they are essential for the well-being of the mother and the baby. While there is an abundance of nutritious foods to choose from. One specific fruit that has stood the test of time and is known for its outstanding health benefits is Dates (Khajoor). Dates are delicious and packed with essential nutrients that can significantly contribute to a healthy pregnancy.

    Additionally, dates nutrition facts suggest that these dried fruits have good calorie content. Furthermore, it is an ideal snack because its sugars break down to provide the optimum amount of energy without raising blood sugar levels. Here are the five key factors why pregnant women should have dates daily.

    1. Carbohydrates:

    Dates are a natural source of carbohydrates, including natural sugars like fructose, glucose, and sucrose. These sugars provide a quick energy boost, making them an excellent snack option for expectant mothers. Eating dates can help you to stay active throughout the day.

    2. Nutrients:

    Dates are packed with essential nutrients, making them an ideal addition to a pregnant woman’s diet. They are rich in fibre, potassium, magnesium, iron, and vitamins such as A, K, and B-complex. These nutrients are important for the development of the baby, support maternal health and aid in the prevention of various pregnancy-related complications.

    3. Antioxidants:

    Dates are rich in antioxidants, such as flavonoids and phenolic compounds, which can help neutralize free radicals and reduce oxidative stress. This protection is essential during pregnancy to support the immune system and reduce the risk of pregnancy complications.

    4. Minerals:

    Dates contain essential minerals like calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus that contribute to the development and maintenance of strong bones and teeth for both the mother and the baby. Including dates in your diet can help ensure adequate mineral intake, reducing the risk of deficiencies.

    5. Healthy weight:

    Dates are a nutrient-dense food that can help in managing a healthy weight. They are low in fat and cholesterol-free, making them an ideal snack to satisfy cravings while providing essential nutrients. Dates also have a relatively low glycemic index, which means they have a slower impact on blood sugar levels, making them suitable for gestational diabetes management.

