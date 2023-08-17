Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Can strawberry help in reducing diabetes: Kow the truth

    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 2:20 PM IST

    Strawberries are a nutritious fruit that can be included in a balanced diet for individuals with diabetes, but they should be consumed in moderation as part of an overall healthy eating plan. While strawberries have a relatively low glycemic index (GI) compared to some other fruits, meaning they have a slower impact on blood sugar levels, their carbohydrate content should still be taken into consideration by people with diabetes.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    No single food can "cure" diabetes, but a balanced diet, regular physical activity, and medication (if prescribed) are key components of managing the condition.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Low Glycemic Index (GI): As mentioned, strawberries have a relatively low GI, which means they cause a slower and more gradual increase in blood sugar levels compared to high-GI foods.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Fiber Content: Strawberries are a good source of dietary fiber, which can help slow down the absorption of sugars and improve blood sugar control. Fiber also promotes a feeling of fullness and can aid in managing weight, which is important for diabetes management.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Antioxidants: Strawberries are rich in antioxidants, including vitamin C, anthocyanins, and quercetin. These compounds have been associated with potential benefits for heart health and reducing inflammation, which can be relevant for people with diabetes who are at an increased risk of cardiovascular complications.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    Micronutrients: Strawberries provide essential vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin C, vitamin A, potassium, and folate. These nutrients contribute to overall health and can support the body's functions.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    Portion Control: While strawberries can be included in a diabetes-friendly diet, portion control is important. Consuming large amounts of any fruit, including strawberries, can lead to an excessive intake of carbohydrates and impact blood sugar levels.

    article_image7

    Image: Getty

    It's important to note that individual responses to different foods can vary, so monitoring blood sugar levels after consuming strawberries is recommended to understand their impact on your specific condition.

    article_image8

    Image: Getty

    If you have diabetes, it's always best to work with a registered dietitian or healthcare professional to create a personalized meal plan that meets your nutritional needs and helps you manage your blood sugar levels effectively.

