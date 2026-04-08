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How to Apply These Oils

Always remember, less is more. You don't need to drench your hair in oil. Just take a small amount and gently massage it into your scalp. This boosts blood circulation and helps your hair grow faster. For even better results, slightly warm the oil before applying. If you're stepping out, a tiny bit of oil can protect your hair from sun damage. Pro-tip: apply oil at night and wash it off the next morning for seriously beautiful hair.