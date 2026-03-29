Summer Hairstyles: Hair trouble in heat? Try 7 easy looks

Married women can try this braid with open hair, perfect with sindoor in summer. Part hair into two sections, braid one side, and curl or straighten the rest for a stylish look.
Avneet Kaur’s hairstyle pairs perfectly with off-shoulder or deep-neck outfits. With a middle part and soft wavy curls, it’s an ideal look for parties and outings.
Try a side-swept hairstyle like Sreeleela for long hair. It adds volume and suits both sarees and Western outfits. Pair it with matching earrings for a stylish look.
For an office or funky look, try a side wavy hairstyle like Kriti Sanon. It adds volume to the front and works well for short, thin hair—perfect for a chic, stylish appearance.
Nothing beats a high ponytail in summer. Make it wavy or curly for added style, and leave a few front strands for a soft look. This easy hairstyle pairs well with any outfit.
Want a break from open hair? Try a sleek bubble braid. Pull hair back and create small “bubbles” in sections. It’s a stylish, fuss-free look perfect for both office and parties.
A braided bun is perfect for summer. Create simple braids on both sides and tie them into a bun. Add colorful beads or clips for a fun, vibrant touch.
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