Summer Hair Care: 5 Oils to Mix With Castor Oil for Kids’ Hair Growth
Summer heat can damage children’s hair, causing dryness and breakage. Mixing castor oil with lighter oils like coconut, almond and jojoba helps nourish the scalp, improve strength and support healthier hair growth.
Almond oil
Packed with vitamin E and magnesium, almond oil supports scalp health and strengthens hair roots. Mixing it with castor oil helps reduce breakage while adding natural smoothness and shine.
Coconut oil
Lightweight and deeply nourishing, coconut oil helps dilute thick castor oil for easier absorption. It keeps hair moisturised, reduces protein loss and protects strands from dryness during summer heat.
Argan oil
Often called “liquid gold,” argan oil is rich in vitamin E and antioxidants that shield hair from environmental stress. When blended with castor oil, it adds softness, shine and improves manageability.
Olive oil
Known for its moisturising and antioxidant properties, olive oil softens tangled strands and controls frizz. Combined with castor oil, it supports scalp hydration and overall hair strength in hot weather.
Jojoba oil
Jojoba oil closely resembles the scalp’s natural sebum, helping balance oil levels and unclog follicles. Blended with castor oil, it creates a lightweight treatment that promotes a healthier hair-growth environment.
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