Digital Clocks: 5 Stylish Options Under ₹500 To Upgrade Your Modern Vibe Instantly!
Thinking of buying a digital clock? What's so special about LED mirror clocks? How do projector clocks even work? Here's a look at cool options you can get for under ₹500.
Features of a Digital Table Clock
Digital clocks show the time in numbers, which makes reading it super easy. Most of them have an LED or LCD screen, so you can see the time clearly even in low light. Many clocks also display the date, day, month, and temperature. Since these clocks can run on both battery and electricity, their demand is shooting up these days.
LED Mirror Alarm Clock
Digital clocks with LED mirror displays are a big trend right now. Their elegant and classy look can make any room look more beautiful. You can pick a silver-coloured, rectangle-shaped digital clock that comes with an LED display, alarm, snooze, time, and temperature features. This clock works on both battery and USB power. It's available for around ₹316 in online sales.
Digital LED Projector Alarm Clock
This projector clock can give your room a unique and modern look. It has a small LCD projector on top that projects the time onto a wall or the ceiling. The clock's own display also shows the date and temperature along with the time. It's a fantastic option for the bedroom.
Multi-Colour Changing Digital Clock
If you're looking for an attractive clock for a kid's room or a study table, a multi-colour LED clock is a great option. At night, its changing colours give the room an aesthetic and vibrant look. It also comes with features like time, date, month, and temperature display. On Amazon's online sale, its price is around ₹279.
Large Display LED Clock
For people who have trouble seeing the time from a distance, a clock with a large LED display is the best choice. This digital alarm clock, available in the ₹300 range, comes with big and bright numbers. It also has features like a night light, temperature display, calendar, and a snooze button.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. What is the difference between a digital clock and an analog clock?
A digital clock shows the time in numbers, while an analog clock uses hands to show the time.
2. Can digital clocks run on both electricity and battery?
Yes, most digital clocks support both USB power and batteries.
3. Do digital clocks also show the temperature and date?
Yes, many digital clocks provide information like temperature, date, and day along with the time.
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