For people who have trouble seeing the time from a distance, a clock with a large LED display is the best choice. This digital alarm clock, available in the ₹300 range, comes with big and bright numbers. It also has features like a night light, temperature display, calendar, and a snooze button.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the difference between a digital clock and an analog clock?

A digital clock shows the time in numbers, while an analog clock uses hands to show the time.

2. Can digital clocks run on both electricity and battery?

Yes, most digital clocks support both USB power and batteries.

3. Do digital clocks also show the temperature and date?

Yes, many digital clocks provide information like temperature, date, and day along with the time.