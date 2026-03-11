Gadget insurance covers accidental damage, such as cracked screens or water damage, which manufacturer warranties typically exclude. It is considered for expensive phones with high repair costs.

These days, we have insurance for everything – our health, life, car, and even our house. So, when you buy an expensive new smartphone, the big question is: should you get insurance for it too? Paying a little extra for insurance feels like a safe bet. But is gadget insurance really necessary? Let's find out.

What is Gadget Insurance?

Smartphone insurance plans mostly cover accidental damages. Think of things like your phone falling and the screen cracking, water damage, or internal parts getting messed up after a drop. Some policies also cover theft, but you can't assume all of them do. This is totally different from the manufacturer's warranty you get with the phone. The warranty is usually for software-related issues. For example, if you drop your phone and break the screen, the warranty won't cover the repair cost.

So why do some people choose insurance?

The repair costs for premium smartphones can be very high. Just replacing the screen on some flagship models can set you back by thousands of rupees. Many people who plan to use the same phone for several years turn to insurance to avoid these huge expenses.

But what's the catch?

Insurance plans don't always work the way we think they will. Some policies limit the number of times you can make a claim. You might be allowed to use it only once or a few times. Sometimes, you might also have to pay a part of the repair cost yourself. Also, most gadget insurance plans are valid for only a year or two at most. If nothing happens to your phone during that time, the premium you paid is basically lost money.

Whether gadget insurance is useful for you or not really depends on how you use your phone. If you travel a lot or have an outdoor job, the chances of dropping your phone are higher, so insurance might be a practical choice. But many of us use our phones for three or four years without any major damage. A good phone cover, a screen protector, a camera protector, and just being a little careful is often enough. For such people, insurance can feel like an unnecessary extra cost.

So, should you get gadget insurance? The decision should depend on your phone's price, how you handle it, and your own comfort level with risk. At the end of the day, it's a personal choice. The main point is, don't make a decision just based on the promises made by companies or shops.