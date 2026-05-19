Reports on the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max suggest a September launch focused on the Pro models. Leaks indicate a new chipset, upgraded camera with variable aperture, improved battery life, a slimmer Dynamic Island, and a new dark cherry color option.

Although Apple's next major iPhone release is still several months away, reports about the impending iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are already giving consumers a clear idea of what they could receive this year. The countdown has officially started since the new iPhone 18 series is anticipated to come in September if Apple follows its typical launch schedule. It's interesting to note that this year's roster could change significantly from earlier iterations.

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According to reports, Apple may postpone the release of the basic iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e models until early next year, focusing instead on the high-end Pro versions. This may also help to explain why the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are now the subject of the majority of significant leaks. The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models are tipped to arrive with a new chipset, upgraded camera hardware, improved battery life, a slimmer Dynamic Island, and Apple’s next-generation modem. There are also talks about changes to the display and design too.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Series: Expected Design & Display

According to reports, Apple is maintaining a recognisable overall appearance. It is anticipated that the iPhone 18 Pro series would maintain the huge back camera plateau and triple camera configuration found on previous Pro iPhones. Leaks, however, indicate that Apple could improve the rear finish a little to make the frame and back panel appear more cohesive.

On the front, one of the most discussed shifts is taking place. Apple may be attempting to scale back the Dynamic Island, according to many sources. Recent sources suggest that the technology may not be ready yet, despite the prior predictions that the firm will place Face ID entirely underneath the display. Alternatively, Apple might just make the Dynamic Island smaller to provide more room for screens.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max may also get a little thicker this year. According to leaks, it may be 8.8 mm thick instead of the previous model's 8.75 mm, which may seem little, but it supposedly enables Apple to squeeze a bigger battery inside. According to leaks, the device's thickness might be 8.8 mm, as opposed to the previous model's 8.75 mm. Although it might seem little, Apple is said to be able to put a bigger battery within.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Series: Expected Battery

Leaks suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro Max may have a battery capacity of 5,100–5,200 mAh. For your information, the 5,088mAh battery of the iPhone 17 Pro Max is rather smaller. When paired with the efficiency gains from Apple's next-generation 2nm chipset, the 18 Pro Max model's battery life may once again rank among its greatest features. The smaller Pro model's battery specifications are yet unknown.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Series: Camera Upgrade Coming?

This year, camera advancements are also anticipated to be significant. A variable aperture technology for the primary camera is apparently being tested by Apple. This would provide consumers more control over exposure and depth effects by enabling them to manually adjust the amount of light entering the sensor.

According to other leaks, Apple may employ a novel three-layer stacked image sensor created by Samsung. It is claimed that the improved sensor would provide higher dynamic range, lower noise, and increase responsiveness in images. A bigger aperture would also help the telephoto camera take better pictures in low light. According to reports, Apple is even investigating teleconverter technology to enhance zoom capability, but it's still unclear how precisely that would function on a smartphone.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Series: Expected Colours

Regarding colour, Apple could launch a new dark cherry finish for the lineup of iPhone 18 Pros. According to reports, it's a deep crimson colour with touches of purple. Light blue, dark grey, and silver are other colour possibilities that have been leaked; however, Apple may yet make adjustments before to the start of manufacturing.