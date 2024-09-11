Benefits and myths of drinking water

Water is essential for human survival. However, the way we drink it is equally important. Let's explore how to drink water for optimal health benefits.

Humans cannot survive on Earth without fresh water. We can survive without food, but not without water. It is our daily necessity. It is also very important for human survival. We read in textbooks that about 70 percent of the human body is made up of water. However, experts say that it is not enough to drink water, but it is also important to know how to drink it. Some say that you should only drink water while standing.. while others say that you can drink it while sitting. Which of these is true? Let's find out how drinking water is good for our health.. Let's understand how to increase its benefits by drinking fresh water properly.

Important things to keep in mind while drinking fresh water.. Stop drinking water from plastic bottles.. This is the biggest mistake most people make. When they think of a water bottle, they only think of plastic. They keep drinking water in it. If you are also doing that, stop it immediately. Because.. Plastic enters our stomach through that water. Scientists have found microplastics in human blood, which occurs when sunlight interacts with plastic bottles, causing microplastics to leach into the water. These particles then enter our body and settle in our organs, potentially causing inflammation and DNA damage.

Don't drink water too fast In fact, drinking water too quickly won't keep you hydrated. Taking it quickly causes toxins to build up in the bladder and kidneys. Instead, drinking water slowly allows your body to process and flush out these toxins more efficiently. Sipping water slowly aids digestion, boosts metabolism. It also helps in weight loss. Don't drink water standing up Many of us are in the habit of drinking water standing up, but Ayurveda suggests that sitting down to drink water is the best way. When you drink water standing up, it reduces nutrient absorption. Your kidneys put extra pressure on the bladder. To optimize the benefits of water, sit down and drink slowly. Fully enjoy the hydration it provides.

So, how to drink water the right way? Experts often recommend boiling water and storing it in earthen pots. Why? Many foods create acidity in the body. Produce poison. Storing water in earthen pots makes it more alkaline, which neutralizes acidity and improves digestion. Water stored in earthen pots is free from chemicals. It boosts your metabolism. Improves overall health when taken daily. Instead of using plastic bottles, experts recommend drinking water from silver glasses or brass vessels. These materials are believed to naturally purify water. Drinking water regularly from these traditional vessels can help replenish and hydrate your body more effectively.

