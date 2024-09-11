Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Benefits and myths of drinking water

    Water is essential for human survival. However, the way we drink it is equally important. Let's explore how to drink water for optimal health benefits.

    article_image1
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 5:46 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 5:46 PM IST

    Humans cannot survive on Earth without fresh water. We can survive without food, but not without water. It is our daily necessity. It is also very important for human survival. We read in textbooks that about 70 percent of the human body is made up of water. However, experts say that it is not enough to drink water, but it is also important to know how to drink it. Some say that you should only drink water while standing.. while others say that you can drink it while sitting. Which of these is true? Let's find out how drinking water is good for our health.. Let's understand how to increase its benefits by drinking fresh water properly.

    article_image2

    Important things to keep in mind while drinking fresh water.. Stop drinking water from plastic bottles.. This is the biggest mistake most people make. When they think of a water bottle, they only think of plastic. They keep drinking water in it. If you are also doing that, stop it immediately. Because.. Plastic enters our stomach through that water. Scientists have found microplastics in human blood, which occurs when sunlight interacts with plastic bottles, causing microplastics to leach into the water. These particles then enter our body and settle in our organs, potentially causing inflammation and DNA damage.

    article_image3

    Don't drink water too fast In fact, drinking water too quickly won't keep you hydrated. Taking it quickly causes toxins to build up in the bladder and kidneys. Instead, drinking water slowly allows your body to process and flush out these toxins more efficiently. Sipping water slowly aids digestion, boosts metabolism. It also helps in weight loss. Don't drink water standing up Many of us are in the habit of drinking water standing up, but Ayurveda suggests that sitting down to drink water is the best way. When you drink water standing up, it reduces nutrient absorption. Your kidneys put extra pressure on the bladder. To optimize the benefits of water, sit down and drink slowly. Fully enjoy the hydration it provides.

    article_image4

    So, how to drink water the right way? Experts often recommend boiling water and storing it in earthen pots. Why? Many foods create acidity in the body. Produce poison. Storing water in earthen pots makes it more alkaline, which neutralizes acidity and improves digestion. Water stored in earthen pots is free from chemicals. It boosts your metabolism. Improves overall health when taken daily. Instead of using plastic bottles, experts recommend drinking water from silver glasses or brass vessels. These materials are believed to naturally purify water. Drinking water regularly from these traditional vessels can help replenish and hydrate your body more effectively.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why intense exercise and lifestyle choices increase heart attack risks for youth NTI

    Why intense exercise and lifestyle choices increase heart attack risks for youth

    Child struggling with persistent loose motions? It could indicate liver issues NTI

    Child struggling with persistent loose motions? It could indicate liver issues

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Alternative day to immerse Bappa idol besides Anant Chaturdashi NTI

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Alternative day to immerse Bappa idol besides Anant Chaturdashi

    Check your daily horoscope: September 11, 2024 Favourable day for Sagittarius, Leo; be careful Pisces and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: September 11, 2024 - Favourable day for Sagittarius, Leo; be careful Pisces

    Numerology Prediction for September 11, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 11, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Recent Stories

    "Crushed ribs, broken neck, hands": Post-mortem reveals grisly details of elderly woman's murder in Alappuzha

    "Crushed ribs, broken neck, hands": Post-mortem reveals grisly details of elderly woman's murder in Alappuzha

    Dreamt about Ganesha during Ganesh Chaturthi? 8 auspicious signs vkp

    Dreamt about Ganesha during Ganesh Chaturthi? 8 auspicious signs

    Gujarat: 6 kids among 14 dead as mysterious fever in Kutch worsens; 50 medical teams roped in to tackle crisis shk

    Gujarat: 6 kids among 14 dead as mysterious fever in Kutch worsens; 50 medical teams roped in to tackle crisis

    sports Vinesh Phogat lashes out at PT Usha over lack of support at Paris Olympics scr

    Vinesh Phogat lashes out at PT Usha over lack of support at Paris Olympics

    Tamil star Simbu donates Rs 6 Lakh to CM relief funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana RBA

    Tamil star Simbu donates Rs 6 Lakh to CM relief funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon