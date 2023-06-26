Banana to Chamomile Tea: 5 Superfoods to nourish mental health

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    While working from home can be a stressful deal for everyone who is working remotely. Often your mental health goes for a toss with workload and much more. Here are 5 incredible superfoods to nourish and improve your mental health daily.

    Your neurological system’s efficiency depends on the foods you eat, which also affects how relaxed or stressed you feel throughout the day. Processed foods and foods high in sugar have a bad and negative impact on blood sugar levels and also increase stress. The stress can get decreased by consuming certain nutrients in the diet. 

    The best method of managing stress is through consuming specific nutrients from the diet. According to studies, your body requires more vitamins B and C, selenium, magnesium, and other nutrients when you feel more stressed out. Certain anti-anxiety foods are so impactful at decreasing tension and calming your body and mind. We look at 5 superfoods that can nourish your mental health.

    1. Bananas:

    The B vitamins, including folate and vitamin B6, found in bananas are essential for the synthesis of serotonin, which improves mood and eases anxiety.

    2. Almonds:

    These stress-relieving foods are rich in magnesium, zinc, vitamin E, vitamin B2, and vitamin B2. Serotonin, the happy hormone, is produced with the help of these.

    3. Ashwagandha:

    It is most well-known for its capacity to reduce stress. It is a good idea to consume the ashwagandha flavoured tea before bed to de-stress and get ready for restful sleep. Cortisol, also known as the stress hormone, can be reduced with the aid of this medicinal herb.

    4. A2 Milk:

    Made from grass-fed cows, it has higher levels of healthy antioxidants like vitamin E and beta carotene that help battle oxidative stress and lessen inflammation.

    5. Chamomile tea:

    Tea made from the chamomile flower, a symbol of peace and tranquilly, increases the body’s natural production of serotonin and melatonin, which makes you feel peaceful and at rest.

