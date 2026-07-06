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Water quantity and boiling process

After adding the roasted masala powder, pour in two extra glasses of water than you think you need. This is because the 'thanni kuzhambu' needs to boil and reduce for a long time. Also, country chicken takes longer to cook. Cover the pot and let it simmer on medium heat until the chicken is as soft as cotton. For the final touch, when the oil separates and floats on top, add a handful of chopped coriander and curry leaves before turning off the heat. You can serve this curry with hot rice, idli, or dosa. The spicy, rasam-like broth is especially good for relieving colds and body aches.