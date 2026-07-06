Village-Style Chicken Curry: Make Authentic Thanni Kuzhambu at Home
We've all had our share of chicken gravy and fry. But one taste of the village-style Chicken Thanni Kuzhambu, and you'll be hooked for life. Serve it with hot rice, and its incredible flavour will have you eating more than you planned!
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The secret to authentic flavour
Village cooking has a special aroma and taste. Think freshly ground masalas on a stone and curries bubbling in an earthen pot—nothing beats it. We'll show you how to make the famous village-style Chicken Thanni Kuzhambu, a great remedy for colds and coughs. We'll skip the artificial powders and use only natural, healthy ingredients for an amazing taste. Even people who say they don't like chicken will love this if you make it right.
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Choosing and cleaning the chicken
For this 'thanni kuzhambu', country chicken is much better than broiler chicken. After cutting the meat, you must wash it with a bit of turmeric powder and rock salt. This simple step completely removes the gamey smell and also helps make the meat tender.
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The masala you need to roast and grind
Don't use store-bought masala powders. In a dry pan, you need to roast coriander seeds (dhania), dry red chillies, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, and lots of black pepper. Pepper is the main flavouring agent for this kuzhambu. Grind these spices coarsely in a mixer, not into a fine powder, to get that authentic village taste.
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The importance of shallots and garlic
For this curry, you must avoid big onions and use only shallots (chinna vengayam). Don't grind the shallots and peeled garlic in a mixer. Instead, crush them with ginger in a stone mortar until they are coarsely pounded. This gives the kuzhambu extra thickness and a traditional aroma.
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Earthen pot cooking and tempering
If possible, try to cook this kuzhambu in an earthen pot ('man chatti'). Once the pot is hot, pour in gingelly oil and temper it with mustard seeds, fennel seeds, and curry leaves. Gingelly oil balances the 'heat' of the chicken and really enhances the curry's flavour.
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How to sauté the chicken
After tempering, sauté the crushed onion, garlic, ginger, and tomato. Don't add too much tomato; one small one is enough. Then, add the chicken pieces with a little turmeric powder and salt. Sauté well until the chicken releases its own water. This step is crucial for the masala to infuse into the meat.
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Water quantity and boiling process
After adding the roasted masala powder, pour in two extra glasses of water than you think you need. This is because the 'thanni kuzhambu' needs to boil and reduce for a long time. Also, country chicken takes longer to cook. Cover the pot and let it simmer on medium heat until the chicken is as soft as cotton. For the final touch, when the oil separates and floats on top, add a handful of chopped coriander and curry leaves before turning off the heat. You can serve this curry with hot rice, idli, or dosa. The spicy, rasam-like broth is especially good for relieving colds and body aches.
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