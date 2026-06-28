Just chop and add four to five large potatoes to your chicken curry. This makes it look like there's more substance in the pot. Plus, let's be honest, who doesn't love potatoes that have soaked up all the delicious chicken gravy? They also help in making the curry thicker. With these simple, old-school tips, you can serve a hearty, delicious meal to all your guests without any stress, even if you started with a little less chicken.

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