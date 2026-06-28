Chicken Curry: Make 10kg Feel Like 15kg With These Old-School Tricks!
Hosting a small party at home? Worried if the chicken will be enough? Just use these simple, old-school tricks from our grandmas to make your 10kg of chicken feel like 15kg. More gravy, more chicken, happy guests!
Some amazing kitchen tips from our grandmothers' time
Onion
Tomato
For 10 kg of chicken, use a minimum of 1.5 kg of tomatoes. The trick is to cook them down until they are completely soft and mushy. This not only gives your curry a beautiful red colour but also deepens the flavour. The juice from the tomatoes naturally increases the quantity of the gravy, making the dish look plentiful.
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Coconut Milk
Potato
Just chop and add four to five large potatoes to your chicken curry. This makes it look like there's more substance in the pot. Plus, let's be honest, who doesn't love potatoes that have soaked up all the delicious chicken gravy? They also help in making the curry thicker. With these simple, old-school tips, you can serve a hearty, delicious meal to all your guests without any stress, even if you started with a little less chicken.
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