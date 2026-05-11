Reheating Chicken Curry: Enjoyed It Yesterday? Be Careful Before Heating Again
Many of us love our chicken curry. And a lot of us have this habit of storing leftovers in the fridge to eat the next day. But experts say this is a really bad idea. Let's find out why reheating chicken can be dangerous for your health.
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Why reheating chicken can be a bad idea
Many of us have this habit. We store last night's chicken curry in the fridge and reheat it the next day. We do it to save time, avoid wasting food, or simply because we think it tastes better. But experts warn that reheating meat dishes like chicken isn't safe. Here’s the full story.
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A breeding ground for harmful bacteria
Chicken is packed with protein, which creates the perfect environment for bacteria to grow. If you leave cooked chicken at room temperature for too long, harmful bacteria like Salmonella and Staphylococcus can multiply fast. Even if you store it properly in the fridge, reheating it the wrong way might not kill all the bacteria, leading to a high risk of food poisoning.
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The dangerous signs of food poisoning
Eating contaminated chicken can cause symptoms like vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain, and fever. In serious cases, it can even lead to dehydration. Young children, the elderly, and people with weak immune systems are especially at risk from these effects.
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The 24-hour rule for leftover chicken
Health experts say you should never leave cooked chicken at room temperature for more than two hours. You must put it in the fridge immediately. Also, it's best to finish any refrigerated chicken within 24 hours. When you do reheat it, make sure it's piping hot all the way through, not just warm.
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Don't reheat it again and again
It's always best to eat your chicken in one go. Every time you reheat it, the chicken loses its nutritional value. The taste and texture also change for the worse. That's why experts suggest you should cook just enough for one meal and avoid leftovers.
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If it smells off, just throw it out
Some people might eat chicken even if it smells or tastes a bit funny, thinking it's okay. This is extremely dangerous. A bad smell means bacteria have already contaminated the food. Eating it can introduce toxins into your body and lead to serious health problems.
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