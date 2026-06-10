On June 10, 2026, gold and silver prices increased across India, reflecting firm global markets and renewed investor interest in safe-haven assets. The rally was driven by geopolitical uncertainties, inflation concerns, and central bank policy expectations.

Gold and silver prices traded higher across India on June 10, supported by firm global bullion markets and renewed investor interest in safe-haven assets. The precious metals segment witnessed a strong rebound, with gold recovering from recent volatility while silver extended its rally to fresh highs.

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Gold and Silver Rates in Major Cities (June 10, 2026)

City 24K Gold (10 gm) 22K Gold (10 gm) Silver (1 kg)

Delhi Rs 98,390 Rs 90,200 Rs 1,07,100

Mumbai Rs 98,240 Rs 90,050 Rs 1,07,100

Kolkata Rs 98,240 Rs 90,050 Rs 1,07,100

Chennai Rs 98,240 Rs 90,050 Rs 1,16,100

Bengaluru Rs 98,240 Rs 90,050 Rs 1,16,100

Hyderabad Rs 98,240 Rs 90,050 Rs 1,16,100

Note: Rates may vary slightly across jewellers and are subject to daily revisions based on international bullion prices, import duties and currency movements.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Prices Today: 24K Gold Crosses Rs 1.56 Lakh in Chennai, Kolkata; Check Latest City-Wise Rates

The upward movement was visible across major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, where bullion rates moved higher in line with international trends. Market experts attributed the gains to ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, inflation concerns and expectations surrounding major central bank policy decisions, all of which have boosted the appeal of precious metals.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), both gold and silver futures traded in positive territory. Gold futures remained supported by strong international prices, while silver futures continued to attract buying interest due to a combination of investment demand and expectations of stronger industrial consumption.

In the global market, COMEX gold hovered above the crucial $3,300-an-ounce level, reinforcing bullish sentiment in the yellow metal. Silver also remained firm internationally, benefiting from its dual role as both a precious and industrial metal. Analysts noted that continued uncertainty in global financial markets has encouraged investors to seek refuge in bullion, supporting prices of both metals.

For retail buyers, the latest rise means higher jewellery purchase costs, although demand has remained relatively resilient. Industry observers expect buying activity to continue, particularly among long-term investors and households preparing for upcoming festive and wedding-season purchases.

With gold and silver both posting gains, the bullion market remains firmly in focus. While gold continues to attract investors seeking stability during uncertain times, silver's strong performance highlights growing confidence in the broader precious metals segment. Experts advise investors to monitor daily price movements, as international economic developments and currency fluctuations are likely to influence bullion prices in the coming sessions.

Also Read: Gold Prices Rise, Silver Holds Firm On June 8: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And More