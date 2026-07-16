Summer Salads: 5 Ultra-Cool Recipes to Refresh Your Body Fast!
Summer is here, and it's super important to keep our bodies cool and hydrated. But we also need food that's filling and not loaded with calories. We've got you covered with these 5 healthy, water-packed salad recipes.
Cucumber and Mint Salad:
Watermelon and Feta Cheese Salad:
Watermelon is the special fruit of summer. It quenches your thirst and also controls those sudden sweet cravings. For this salad, mix watermelon chunks with a bit of feta cheese and some mint leaves. This unique sweet and salty mix is a real treat for your taste buds.
Coconut Water: Ever Wondered How It Gets Inside? Science Explains
Lettuce, Tomato and Bell Pepper Salad:
Cabbage and Carrot Salad:
Cabbage is super high in both water and fibre, while carrots provide the body with much-needed antioxidants. Finely chop some cabbage and mix it with grated carrot. You can add some low-fat yoghurt for extra taste and health benefits. It's a crunchy, filling, and excellent salad option.
Biryani: Ever Wondered Why Raita Is Always Served Free? Here's The Real Reason!
Strawberry and Spinach Salad:
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.