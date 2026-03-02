In ancient times, King Raghu ruled over Ayodhya. A demoness named Dhundha lived in his kingdom. She used to kill and eat small children. She had many boons, which made her almost invincible. One day, Ayodhya's royal priest told King Raghu that the noise from children playing could weaken Dhundha's power. With the help of the children, King Raghu successfully killed the demoness. After this victory, people celebrated by applying colours and gulal on each other. Since then, Dhuredi, or the Holi festival, has been celebrated.



