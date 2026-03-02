Holi Legends Explained: Why We Burn Holika and Celebrate with Colours Across India
Holi 2026 celebrates Holika Dahan and colour play, rooted in ancient legends. From Prahlad and Holika to Kamdev and King Raghu, these mythological stories explain the festival’s origins and cultural significance.
Holi Legends Explained
Hindu scriptures give special importance to the full moon day of the Phalgun month. On this day, we follow the tradition of Holika Pujan and Dahan. This year, the puja and dahan are on Monday, March 2. However, due to differences in the panchang and a lunar eclipse, the Holi festival will be celebrated on two days, March 3 and 4. Ever wondered why we perform Holika Dahan or celebrate with colours? There are some really interesting stories behind it. Read on for 3 ancient tales of Holi.
Why do we perform Holika Dahan?
In the Satya Yuga, there was a demon king named Hiranyakashipu. His son, Prahlad, was a great devotee of Lord Vishnu. When Hiranyakashipu found out, he started torturing his own son. But Prahlad's devotion never weakened. Finally, Hiranyakashipu called his sister Holika to kill Prahlad and made him sit in a fire with her. Holika had a boon that fire couldn't harm her. But with Lord Vishnu's grace, the devotee Prahlad was saved, while Holika burnt to ashes. Since then, we started the tradition of Holika Dahan to mark the victory of dharma over adharma, and it continues even today.
Also read: When Is Holi 2026? March 3 or March 4? Astrologers Explain The Correct Date
Why do we play with colours and gulal on Holi?
Another popular story is connected to the Holi festival. According to this tale, in ancient times, a demon named Tarakasur had a boon that only Lord Shiva's son could kill him. But Lord Shiva was deep in meditation, grieving for Goddess Sati. So, the gods sent Kamdev to break Shiva's meditation. The moment Kamdev disturbed him, Lord Shiva opened his third eye, and its fire turned Kamdev to ashes. When Kamdev's wife, Rati, begged for forgiveness, Mahadev granted Kamdev a rebirth. To celebrate the breaking of Shiva's penance, the gods and goddesses played with colours and gulal. We celebrate this festival as Holi.
When the demoness Dhundha was killed by the noise of children?
In ancient times, King Raghu ruled over Ayodhya. A demoness named Dhundha lived in his kingdom. She used to kill and eat small children. She had many boons, which made her almost invincible. One day, Ayodhya's royal priest told King Raghu that the noise from children playing could weaken Dhundha's power. With the help of the children, King Raghu successfully killed the demoness. After this victory, people celebrated by applying colours and gulal on each other. Since then, Dhuredi, or the Holi festival, has been celebrated.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
Also read: Holi 2026: Easy and Flavourful Chole Recipes for Your Home Party
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.