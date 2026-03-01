Make Your Cookware Look New Again With These Pantry Staples; Check Details
Kitchen nightmare! Accidentally burnt milk or food in your favourite pot? Don't waste your energy scrubbing it for hours. We found a super easy trick to make that blackened vessel sparkle like new, without any hard work.
The simple method
It's common for milk or food to burn and blacken a pot. Instead of scrubbing till your hands hurt, try this simple method shared by the YouTube channel 'Maa, yeh kaise karun?'
Ingredients needed
Here are the ingredients: Water (enough to fill the pot), 1 spoon of salt, 1 spoon of baking soda, half a packet of Eno (if you have it), and a little bit of detergent liquid or powder.
Step 1
First, pour about 2 litres of water into the burnt pot, enough to cover all the black stains. Then, place the pot on the gas stove.
Step 2
Add one spoon of salt to the water. The salt helps loosen the burnt layer. Next, add one spoon of baking soda, which is super effective for removing tough stains.
Step 3
The video shows a secret trick: adding a little 'Eno' powder. This creates a fizz (effervescence) in the water, which helps separate the stuck-on burnt milk or food layer from the pot.
Step 4
Finally, add a little laundry detergent and bring the water to a good boil. As it boils, you'll notice the black layers at the bottom of the pot starting to lift off on their own.
Step 5
Once the water has boiled well, turn off the gas. Leave the pot as it is for at least 1 hour. As the water cools down, the burnt layers will become completely soft.
Step 6
After an hour, use a ladle or a spoon to gently scrape the bottom. The burnt bits will come off in layers without any effort. Just throw out the water and wash the pot with a regular scrubber.
Benefits of this method
The benefits of this method are clear. You don't have to scrub for hours, the burnt smell is gone, and the pot shines like new without any scratches or damage.
