Holi colours can make plants weak. To deal with this, you can spray neem oil on the plants before and after Holi. This creates a protective layer. You can also prepare an organic spray. For this, make a solution by mixing buttermilk (like our chhaas) and water, and use it on the plants. This also saves plants from infections.

Note- Before playing Holi, you can also cover your plants with a net or a light cloth. Also, try to use natural colours around the house.