Quick Cleaning Hacks: One Simple Tip to Make Burnt Cooker and Coffee Pot Shine
Is your pressure cooker or tea pot burnt black at the bottom? Is that stubborn grease just not coming off? We have a super simple trick for you. What is it? What do you need? And how can you clean it all without any hard scrubbing? Let's find out.
13
Image Credit : Youtube
The bottom gets completely burnt
We all know this problem. The cooker or the pot you use for tea and coffee gets burnt at the bottom. This greasy stain is so stubborn, and using a steel scrubber often just scratches and ruins the vessel.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
23
Image Credit : instagram
What all do you need to add?
Into the burnt pot or cooker, just add some lemon pieces, a spoon of vinegar, salt, and baking soda. Top it up with your regular dishwashing liquid. For faster results, add some water and boil it on the stove until it's bubbling. The stains will just lift off!
33
Image Credit : instagram
Too much scrubbing will spoil the vessel
This method is seriously simple and saves you from all that hard work. Your hands won't hurt from all the scrubbing. Plus, you avoid getting those ugly scratch marks on your utensils that steel scrubbers usually leave behind.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos