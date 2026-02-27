Planning your Holi menu? Try three delicious chole recipes that can instantly impress guests and elevate your festive spread with rich flavours, easy steps, and restaurant-style taste at home.

Holi Special Chole Recipe: Holi means a house full of guests and the amazing smell of festive food, right? And what's one dish everyone loves? Chole, of course! Whether it's with puris, bhaturas, or just a simple paratha, chole is always a hit. This Holi, let's level up your game with three different, super tasty, and easy-to-make chole recipes.

Classic Punjabi Chole

This is the OG, the classic! A good, spicy Punjabi Chole can be the star of your Holi thaali. The thick gravy and the kick of desi masalas make it absolutely special.

What you'll need: Boiled chickpeas (kabuli chana), onions, tomatoes, ginger-garlic paste, chole masala, cumin seeds (jeera), a bay leaf, oil, and salt.

How to make it: Heat some oil, toss in the jeera and bay leaf. Sauté the onions until they're golden. Add the ginger-garlic paste, tomatoes, and all the masalas. Cook this mixture well. Finally, add the boiled chana with a little water and let it simmer for 10–12 minutes.

Lahsuniya Sukhe Chole

If you're not a fan of too much gravy and love that spicy kick, these dry garlic chole are for you. They work great as a snack or with some hot puris.

What you'll need: Boiled chickpeas, garlic, green chillies, red chilli powder, coriander powder, oil, and salt.

How to make it: Heat oil and fry the chopped garlic and chillies. Add the boiled chana and all the masalas. Stir everything on high heat. Once the masalas coat the chana nicely, turn off the gas. Done!

Chatpata Amritsari Chola

Want something tangy and zesty to cut through all the Holi sweets? This Amritsari Chola is the answer. It's light, chatpata, and incredibly tasty.

What you'll need: Boiled chickpeas, onions, tomatoes, anardana (pomegranate seed) powder, amchur (dry mango) powder, green chillies, oil, and salt.

How to make it: Sauté onions in oil, then add tomatoes. Mix in all the masalas and cook them. Add the chana with a bit of water and let it cook for 8–10 minutes. Garnish with fresh coriander on top.

Some Pro-Tips Before You Start Cooking

For that perfect restaurant-style colour and taste, soak the chole overnight. When you boil them, add a bay leaf and a tea bag (or some tea leaves in a cloth pouch). This gives it a deep, rich colour. Always roast your masalas on a low flame to get the best flavour. To make the gravy thicker, just mash a few of the boiled chole and add them back in. And for a final touch, a small tadka of ghee or a squeeze of lemon juice at the end can totally elevate the taste. Don't forget to garnish with coriander and onions before serving!