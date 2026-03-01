Bangalore's cuisine scene is a cultural melting pot, and the city's Mutton Haleem is not to be missed. Especially during Ramzan, foodies line for bowls of this slow-cooked, creamy delicacy prepared with mutton, wheat, lentils and fragrant spices. Haleem, a rich, substantial dish full of flavour, has become a seasonal favourite that many people anxiously await each year.

From lively Frazer Town lanes to well-known restaurant chains, Bangalore has plenty of places to have real mutton haleem. Whether you choose to dine in or order takeout for an Iftar party at home, these seven restaurants ensure a pleasant gastronomic experience.