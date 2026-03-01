Ramzan Special: Sharief Bhai to Empire-Top 7 Spots for Mutton Haleem in Bengaluru
Whether you want a traditional Hyderabadi-style dish or a local touch, these are seven of Bangalore's greatest venues to eat true mutton haleem.
Where to Eat the Best Mutton Haleem in Bangalore
Bangalore's cuisine scene is a cultural melting pot, and the city's Mutton Haleem is not to be missed. Especially during Ramzan, foodies line for bowls of this slow-cooked, creamy delicacy prepared with mutton, wheat, lentils and fragrant spices. Haleem, a rich, substantial dish full of flavour, has become a seasonal favourite that many people anxiously await each year.
From lively Frazer Town lanes to well-known restaurant chains, Bangalore has plenty of places to have real mutton haleem. Whether you choose to dine in or order takeout for an Iftar party at home, these seven restaurants ensure a pleasant gastronomic experience.
Empire Restaurant
Empire is a household brand in Bangalore, noted for its continuous quality and late-night services. During Ramzan, their mutton haleem is rich, flavourful, and amply portioned, making it ideal for both new and returning customers.
Sharief Bhai
If you want to eat true Hyderabadi-style haleem, Sharief Bhai is the place to go. Their slow-cooked rendition is smooth, moderately spicy, and finished with fried onions and ghee for a rich flavour.
Zaitoon
Zaitoon is known for its Mughlai food, and its mutton haleem meets expectations. The creamy smoothness, balanced spices, and delicate beef make it a local favourite.
Siddique Kabab Centre
This hidden gem in Frazer Town is well-known for its genuine Ramzan delicacies. Their haleem is rich, slightly grainy in texture, and full of classic flavours.
Albert Bakery
Albert Bakery, located in the middle of Frazer Town, becomes a popular gathering place during Ramzan evenings. Their haleem is inexpensive, excellent, and made fresh in small amounts.
Rahhams
Rahhams serves a delicious bowl of haleem with soft shredded mutton and an ideal spice combination. It's especially popular with families searching for a consistent dine-in experience.
Charminar Kabab Paradise
This cafe is known for its rich flavours and serves thick, fragrant, and lavishly decorated haleem, making it excellent for individuals who love a strong Hyderabadi flavour.
