The scorching summer heat often leaves rose plants looking dry and lifeless. But don't worry! As the monsoon season approaches, experts have a 'secret' diet that can bring your rose plant back to life. Give your plant this special food, and it will be covered in bunches of flowers again. Read this article to find out the secret.

The intense heat and scorching sun can really burn up your rose plants, leaving them looking completely dried out. But there's no need to worry now. According to garden experts, if you give your plant the right kind of food before the Shravan month rains begin, you can get a whole lot of flowers.

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The rose is called the 'king of flowers' for a reason. Every gardening lover dreams of having a plant that's always full of buds and fragrant flowers. But after the winter, the harsh sun from March to June often turns the leaves yellow, causing them to fall off and stunting the plant's growth.

Now that summer is ending and the monsoon is near, this is the perfect time to bring your tired rose plants back to life. Experts say that just before the first monsoon showers, you should give your plants a special 'secret diet'. The most important part of this diet is the use of small "blue pellets."

Why should you do this before the monsoon?

The rainy season is the best time for new plant growth. But you need to prepare your plant before the rains actually start. If you add these fertilisers to the soil before it rains, they will mix with the rainwater and go straight to the roots. This will cause countless new branches and buds to sprout.

First, prepare the soil (Digging)

The first rule of fertilising is to let the soil breathe. If the top layer of soil in the pot has become hard, you need to dig and loosen it. Make sure to dig about 2-3 inches away from the main stem. This helps oxygen reach the roots and ensures the fertiliser we add goes directly to them.

Use a 'Fungicide' to prevent fungus

During the monsoon, the increased moisture can cause root rot or fungal infections. To avoid this, after digging the soil, sprinkle a small spoonful of 'Saaf' or any other good quality fungicide powder around the soil. This will protect the roots from harmful bacteria.

The use of Wood Ash

After the fungicide, use one spoonful of wood ash. Ash is rich in potassium and phosphorus, which are very important for getting large-sized rose flowers. Ash also acts as a natural pesticide and keeps ants away.

The Blue Pellets are 'Seaweed' Fertiliser

Now for the most important ingredient for your plant: 'Seaweed' fertiliser. This is a completely organic fertiliser made from algae that grows under the sea. You can find it in the market in the form of small blue or black pellets. Add one spoonful of these blue pellets to the pot's soil. It contains over 60 nutrients and growth hormones that will give new life to your withered plant.

Expert Advice

After adding all the ingredients mentioned above, mix them well with the soil. Then, water the plant immediately. As soon as the water hits them, these blue pellets will start to dissolve. In the next few weeks, you'll see your rose plant blooming with flowers.

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