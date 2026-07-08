Anger is a totally normal emotional response from our body and mind. It's a signal that we feel something is wrong, that there's a threat, or that things just aren't going our way.

We've all been there, right? Someone says something that gets on your nerves, a plan goes totally wrong, or you're just irritated by someone. It's natural to feel that rush of anger. But have you ever stopped to think why this happens? Is it just part of our personality, or is there some real science behind it?

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Well, anger is a completely normal emotional response from our body and mind. When we feel that something unfair has happened, sense danger, or things don't go as planned, our brain can react with anger. This means anger isn't a disease; it's a standard human emotion. What really matters is how we manage it.

When an event causes us pain or feels threatening, a part of our brain called the 'amygdala' quickly gets activated. The amygdala is a tiny, almond-sized group of cells on both sides of the brain. Its job is to process emotions like fear and anger, identify threats, and also helps in strengthening our memories.

After this, the body releases hormones like adrenaline and cortisol. This causes your heart rate to go up, your breathing to become faster, and your body gets ready to face any situation. This is exactly why many people's faces turn red and their voices get louder when they're angry. Of course, everyone's experiences, nature, and circumstances are different, so the triggers for anger can also be very different.

For example:

- Some people get angry because of a traffic jam.

- Some get angry when others constantly find fault with them.

- For some, feeling insulted is a major trigger.

- For others, high work pressure can lead to anger. This means it's not just the event itself, but also how we perceive and experience it. For instance, imagine two friends get stuck in a traffic jam on their way to the office. The first person gets extremely angry, thinking, 'I'm late again!' But the second person stays calm, realising the jam is not in his control. The situation is the same, but their thoughts are different. This is why the same thing doesn't make everyone equally angry.

Getting angry sometimes is perfectly fine. However, if you find yourself getting furious over small things, feel the urge to break things or harm people, or if your anger is affecting your relationships, work, or studies, then you should definitely consult a psychologist or a mental health expert.

Experts offer a few simple tips to control anger:

- Take deep breaths when you feel angry.

- Pause for a few seconds and think before you react.

- Get enough sleep and practice yoga regularly.

- Try to express yourself calmly.

- If you're feeling stressed, talk to someone you trust.

Information Sources

American Psychological Association, National Institute of Mental Health, Mayo Clinic, World Health Organization.