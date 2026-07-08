We all know mushrooms are tasty and good for us. But did you know they could also help stop your hair from turning white? Here's what you need to know about eating them the right way for better hair health.

Seeing grey hair in your 20s and 30s?

Finding white hair strands is a very common problem these days. It's not just an issue for older people anymore; even young adults are facing it. The main culprits are often stress, a poor lifestyle, and unhealthy habits. But sometimes, your hair starts greying no matter how careful you are. Many people turn to henna or hair dyes to cover it up. However, you can also tackle this problem by making a few changes to your diet. A great place to start is by adding mushrooms to your meals.

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Can mushrooms really help with grey hair?

Hair fall and premature greying can happen for many reasons. These include hormonal changes, or a deficiency of iron, protein, or certain vitamins. So, it's really important to eat foods that fill these nutritional gaps. By eating mushrooms correctly, you can help manage the problem of white hair and keep your hair healthy overall.

Common reasons for premature greying:

Vitamin B12 deficiency

Low melanin production

Lack of iron or folate

Chronic stress

Thyroid problems

Natural ageing process

Using harsh chemical products

What happens when you start eating mushrooms?

Rich in Vitamin D: Some types of mushrooms, especially those grown under UV light, are a fantastic source of Vitamin D. This vitamin is crucial for healthy cells and strong bones.

Some types of mushrooms, especially those grown under UV light, are a fantastic source of Vitamin D. This vitamin is crucial for healthy cells and strong bones. Packed with Antioxidants: Mushrooms contain antioxidants that help protect your body's cells from oxidative stress. This kind of stress is linked to premature ageing and can also reduce the quality of your hair.

Mushrooms contain antioxidants that help protect your body's cells from oxidative stress. This kind of stress is linked to premature ageing and can also reduce the quality of your hair. Full of B Vitamins: You get a good dose of B vitamins like riboflavin, niacin, and pantothenic acid from mushrooms. These are essential for converting food into energy.

You get a good dose of B vitamins like riboflavin, niacin, and pantothenic acid from mushrooms. These are essential for converting food into energy. Source of Key Minerals: Mushrooms provide minerals like selenium, copper, and potassium. Copper is particularly important as it plays a role in producing melanin—the pigment that gives your hair its natural colour. While just eating copper-rich foods won't magically reverse grey hair, it certainly provides the support your body needs.

What else should you eat for healthy hair?

Besides mushrooms, make sure to include green leafy vegetables and eggs in your diet. Eating a mix of dry fruits, nuts, and beans is also very beneficial. Don't forget the basics: regularly oiling your hair can improve its health and help prevent premature greying.