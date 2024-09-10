Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alien God temple: Tamil Nadu man constructs shrine for an extraterrestrial deity

    You might find this surprising, but it's true: there's a temple dedicated to aliens in Tamil Nadu. Daily rituals are performed here for this extraterrestrial deity. So where is this temple located? Who built it and why? Let's find out.

    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 7:39 PM IST

    Lokanathan, a resident of Ramagoundanur in Mallamooppampatti, Salem, Tamil Nadu, has built a temple in the name of the Alien God on about three-quarters of an acre of land. Lokanathan says that before building the Alien Temple, he spoke with aliens and got permission to build the temple.

    "Aliens are the first cosmic deities created by Shiva in the world. By worshiping them, one can enhance one's life, appearance, and career. I have personally spoken to aliens in a supernatural form. They have come and spoken to me twice. This is true, and the world needs to believe it," says Asami. He also urged people not to dismiss his experiences as mere fantasy. Idols of gods and goddesses like Shiva, Parvati, Murugan, Kali, etc. have also been installed in the basement along with the Alien God. Lokanathan, who lights lamps and worships the Alien God daily, claims that aliens have the power to protect devotees from natural calamities.

    There is no dearth of temples and gods in Tamil Nadu. Here you will find many temples in every town. But the Alien Temple is going viral more than all of them. The strange temple is being discussed on social media.

    It's not like what is shown in alien movies. They are different. Asami, who claims to have spoken to aliens. The alien priest who has also given an unscientific statement that if you wrap a banana leaf around your body, you can escape the radiation of aliens!

    Some people make memes, while others believe that there may be an alien god. Tamil Nadu is said to have built temples in the names of film actors and actresses. Have they left the alien god?

