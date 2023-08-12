Afternoon tea week: 6 facts to know about this charming celebration

Discover the origins and significance of Afternoon Tea Week, attributed to Duchess Anna of Bedford in the 1840s. Explore the evolution of this beloved social tradition and its global influence, celebrating tea, treats, and timeless connections. by Leona Merlin Antony

Afternoon Tea Week is a time-honoured celebration which was started by Duchess Anna of Bedford. It invites us to indulge in the pleasures of tea, delectable treats, and cherished company. This beloved tradition offers a wonderful opportunity to slow down, savor the moment, and immerse ourselves in the art of tea culture. Let's explore six delightful ways to make the most of Afternoon Tea Week.

1. Classic Afternoon Tea Treat yourself to the traditional afternoon tea experience by visiting a nearby tearoom or café. Enjoy a variety of teas, freshly baked scones, elegant finger sandwiches, and a wide range of delectable pastries.

2. Household Tea Party Have a home-based afternoon tea party. Elegant teacups, tier cake stands, and a variety of teas can be used to set the mood. Invite your family and friends to join you for an enjoyable afternoon of chat and delicious food.



3. Tea Tasting Embark on a tea tasting journey by exploring different tea varieties from around the world. From delicate white teas to robust black teas and fragrant herbal blends, indulge in a sensory experience that celebrates the diverse flavours of tea.

4. Baking Time Channel your inner baker and whip up a batch of traditional tea treats such as scones, shortbread cookies, and miniature pastries. Invite loved ones to join you for a homemade tea party filled with your culinary creations.

5. Picnic Tea Take advantage of pleasant weather by hosting an afternoon tea picnic in a scenic outdoor setting. Pack a basket with tea, sandwiches, and sweets, and enjoy the serene beauty of nature while relishing your tea-time delights.

6. Virtual Tea Party Connect with friends and family virtually for a unique tea party experience. Set a time to video call and enjoy tea and conversation together, no matter the physical distance.