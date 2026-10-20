Parle-G holds a very special place in Indian biscuit history. Mohanlal Dayal Prasad founded this company in Mumbai's Vile Parle area in 1929. The company first launched its biscuit products under the name Parle Gluco in 1939. The makers changed the name to Parle-G in the 1980s. The letter G originally stood for Glucose, but ad campaigns later promoted it as G for Genius. The simple glucose taste, red-and-yellow packaging, and the little girl's picture on the packet make this biscuit unique. Parle-G stands as one of the highest-selling biscuit brands in the world today.

Britannia Little Hearts

Britannia introduced Little Hearts as an innovative product to the Indian market in 1993. Biscuits usually came in square or round shapes during that time. But the youth instantly loved these small, heart-shaped biscuits that came with a sugar coating in pouch packing. These biscuits became very special for lovers, not just kids. School and college students in the 90s turned these sweet, crispy, and tasty biscuits into their favourite snack.