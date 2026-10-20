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90s Biscuits: Parle-G, Little Hearts And More Childhood Favourites We Still Crave Today
Kids always love biscuits. The market has hundreds of biscuit varieties today. But a few brands enjoyed massive demand back in the day. Do you remember the favourite biscuits that 90s kids grew up eating?
Childhood Favourites
Supermarkets stock thousands of biscuit varieties today. But we only had a few famous biscuit brands back in the day. Childhood evenings and tea times felt very peaceful in that era without internet and social media. Kids happily ate store-bought biscuits along with homemade snacks during that time. We mainly used biscuits to dip in tea, share with friends, and munch on while playing. 90s kids can never forget some of these iconic biscuit brands. What are they, and why did everyone love them so much?
Parle-G
Parle-G holds a very special place in Indian biscuit history. Mohanlal Dayal Prasad founded this company in Mumbai's Vile Parle area in 1929. The company first launched its biscuit products under the name Parle Gluco in 1939. The makers changed the name to Parle-G in the 1980s. The letter G originally stood for Glucose, but ad campaigns later promoted it as G for Genius. The simple glucose taste, red-and-yellow packaging, and the little girl's picture on the packet make this biscuit unique. Parle-G stands as one of the highest-selling biscuit brands in the world today.
Britannia Little Hearts
Britannia introduced Little Hearts as an innovative product to the Indian market in 1993. Biscuits usually came in square or round shapes during that time. But the youth instantly loved these small, heart-shaped biscuits that came with a sugar coating in pouch packing. These biscuits became very special for lovers, not just kids. School and college students in the 90s turned these sweet, crispy, and tasty biscuits into their favourite snack.
Britannia Bourbon
Bourbon used to be the first choice for chocolate biscuit lovers. Chocolate cream sandwiched between two crunchy chocolate biscuits and topped with sugar crystals makes it special. 90s kids used a specific method to eat this biscuit. They first separated the top biscuit, licked the cream inside, and then ate the rest of the biscuit for fun.
Parle Monaco
Parle introduced the crispy Monaco salt biscuits way back in 1942. Kids loved eating these a lot. Eating Monaco biscuits during tea time remains a sweet memory. Elders still prefer taking Monaco for their tea time today. Krackjack entered the market in 1972 and became India's first sweet and salty biscuit. Kids and elders happily ate these together during evening tea time.
Milk Bikis
Britannia launched Milk Bikis by promoting its milk and nutritional benefits. The biscuit's edge design and the smiley faces on top easily attracted kids. The taste felt even more amazing when we dipped it in milk. Hundreds of modern and premium biscuits and cookies flood the market today. But the taste and feel of those 90s biscuits that we bought with paisa and rupee coins remain unmatched. Dipping Parle-G in a tea cup or sharing Little Hearts with friends will always stay fresh as sweet memories for every 90s kid.
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