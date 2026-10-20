Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, celebrates the victory of good over evil. Discover its religious significance, the story behind Ravana Dahan and why the festival symbolises truth, righteousness and new beginnings.

[8:30 am, 20/10/2026] Indrakshi: Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil. Observed on the tenth day of Navratri, the festival holds immense religious and cultural importance across India. It symbolises the triumph of righteousness, truth and courage over arrogance, injustice and negativity.

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The festival is associated with two major mythological events. According to the Ramayana, Lord Rama defeated the demon king Ravana after an intense battle to rescue his wife, Goddess Sita, who had been abducted by Ravana. His victory represents the power of righteousness and the importance of standing against evil. In several parts of India, Vijayadashami is also celebrated as the day Goddess Durga defeated Mahishasura, the buffalo demon, symbolising the triumph of divine feminine power over destructive forces.

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One of the most recognisable traditions associated with Dussehra is Ravana Dahan. On this occasion, large effigies of Ravana, often accompanied by those of his son Meghnad and brother Kumbhakarna, are set ablaze at public gatherings. The ritual represents the destruction of evil and serves as a reminder that arrogance, greed and wrongdoing ultimately lead to one's downfall. The burning of Ravana's effigy also reinforces the belief that no matter how powerful evil may appear, truth and justice will eventually prevail.

Beyond its religious significance, Vijayadashami encourages people to reflect on their own actions and overcome negative qualities within themselves. The festival also marks an auspicious time for new beginnings, learning and pursuing important goals.

Ultimately, Vijayadashami is a reminder that goodness, courage and righteousness will always hold greater value than power driven by arrogance and selfishness. [8:31 am, 20/10/2026] Indrakshi: Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, celebrates the victory of good over evil. Discover its religious significance, the story behind Ravana Dahan and why the festival symbolises truth, righteousness and new beginnings.