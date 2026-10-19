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What to check before buying?

You must check a few important details before buying any product. You need to ask how many months or years the warranty or guarantee lasts. You should also clarify if the cover applies to the entire product or just specific parts like the motor, compressor, or battery. You must ask if spare parts, service charges, and transport costs are free. You must read the exclusion rules carefully. You must keep the purchase bill, warranty card, and online order details safe. You should check the exact benefits and hidden costs if you buy an extended warranty. The Department of Consumer Affairs advises buyers to check product quality, price, standards, and guarantee terms before making a decision. You must contact the manufacturer or official service center first if a defect appears. You should keep the complaint number, bill, and repair details handy. You can complain to the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 if the company fails to solve your problem. The actual benefits matter much more than the words warranty or guarantee.