Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    9 effective home remedies to end snoring

    First Published Jul 23, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

    Discover effective home remedies to fix snoring and enjoy peaceful nights. Learn simple lifestyle changes and natural remedies to alleviate snoring and promote restful sleep without medical intervention.

    article_image1

    Snoring can be a disruptive and frustrating issue that not only affects the quality of your sleep but also impacts your partner's rest. While occasional snoring is normal, chronic snoring can be a sign of an underlying problem that needs attention. Fortunately, there are several home remedies that can help alleviate snoring and promote more restful sleep without the need for medical intervention. In this article, we will explore some simple yet effective home remedies to fix snoring and enjoy peaceful nights.

    Adjust Sleeping Position

    One of the primary causes of snoring is the collapse of the soft tissues at the back of the throat, obstructing the airway. By elevating your head while sleeping, you can minimize this obstruction and reduce snoring. Consider using extra pillows or investing in a specially designed adjustable bed to keep your head slightly elevated.

    article_image2

    Peppermint Oil

    Peppermint oil has decongestant properties and can help open up the airways. Rub a few drops of diluted peppermint oil on your chest before bedtime to ease breathing and reduce snoring.

    Quit Smoking

    Smoking can irritate the membranes in the nose and throat, leading to swelling and congestion that can worsen snoring. Quitting smoking can significantly improve your snoring and overall respiratory health.

    Sleep on Your Side

    Sleeping on your back can cause the tongue to fall backward and obstruct the airway, leading to snoring. Try sleeping on your side to keep the airway open and minimize snoring.

    article_image3

    Stay Hydrated

    Dehydration can lead to the secretion of thicker mucus in the nasal passages and throat, which can exacerbate snoring. Ensure you drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep the mucus thin and prevent snoring.

    Avoid Alcohol and Sedatives Before Bedtime

    Alcohol and sedatives can relax the muscles in the throat, leading to increased snoring. It's best to avoid consuming these substances at least a few hours before going to bed.

    Steam Inhalation

    Inhaling steam before bedtime can help moisten the nasal passages and reduce congestion, making breathing easier and lessening the likelihood of snoring. Simply fill a bowl with hot water, drape a towel over your head, and inhale the steam for a few minutes.

    article_image4

    Maintain a Healthy Weight

    Excess weight can contribute to snoring by putting pressure on the airways and causing them to narrow. Engaging in regular exercise and adopting a balanced diet can help you shed excess pounds, thereby reducing snoring and improving overall health.

    Nasal Strips and Nasal Rinses

    Nasal strips are adhesive strips that can be applied to the outside of the nose to help widen the nasal passages, allowing for better airflow. Additionally, using a saline nasal rinse before bedtime can help clear any congestion and reduce snoring caused by nasal blockages.

    Snoring is a common problem that can disrupt your sleep and affect your well-being. While medical intervention may be necessary for chronic and severe cases of snoring, these home remedies can provide relief for mild to moderate snoring. Remember that consistency is key when trying these remedies, and it's essential to identify and address any underlying health issues that may be contributing to the problem. By making simple lifestyle changes and incorporating these home remedies, you can enjoy quieter nights and wake up refreshed and revitalized.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Vanilla Ice Cream Day 2023: Indulge in the timeless sweetness of everyone's favorite frozen classic ATG EAI

    Vanilla Ice Cream Day 2023: Indulge in the timeless sweetness of everyone's favorite frozen classic

    Daily Horoscope for July 23, 2023: Be cautious Taurus, health of Leo may be affected & more AJR

    Daily Horoscope for July 23, 2023: Be cautious Taurus, health of Leo may be affected & more

    Numerology Prediction for July 23, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for July 23, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here are 7 easy steps to keep your bookshelves clean and tidy ADC EIA

    Here are 7 easy steps to keep your bookshelves clean and tidy

    Rogan josh to Yakhni Pulao: 10 Kashmiri delicacies for food enthusiasts ATG EAI

    Rogan josh to Yakhni Pulao: 10 Kashmiri delicacies for food enthusiasts

    Recent Stories

    Inside the redeveloped ITPO Complex, the venue that will host India's G20 leaders' meetings PHOTOS

    Inside the redeveloped ITPO Complex, the vevue that will host India’s G20 leaders' meetings (PHOTOS)

    Home gym essentials 6 must have equipment for ultimate fitness gcw eai

    Home gym essentials: 6 must-have equipment for ultimate fitness

    ChatGPT app for Android launching next week Here is how you can pre register yourself gcw

    ChatGPT app for Android launching next week: Here's how you can pre-register yourself

    Suriya turns 48: Glance at Tamil superstar's net worth, real estate properties, and luxurious cars vma

    Suriya turns 48: Glance at Tamil superstar's net worth, real estate properties, and luxurious cars

    From the India Gate Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episode 34

    From the India Gate: Lessons from 'Chandyism', eve 'Shakti' and more

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon
    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon