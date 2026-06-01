Kerala: 7 must-visit monsoon getaways in God’s Own Country For A Dreamy Escape
During monsoon, Kerala turns into a lush green paradise with misty hills, roaring waterfalls, tea estates, and serene backwaters. It’s one of the best times to visit “God’s Own Country.” Here are 7 scenic destinations to explore in the rains.
7 best places to explore during monsoon season in Kerala
Kerala becomes a lush green paradise during monsoon with misty hills, roaring waterfalls, tea gardens, and serene backwaters. It’s one of the best times to visit “God’s Own Country.” Here are 7 destinations that look most magical in the rains.
Munnar
Munnar transforms into a lush green paradise as monsoon clouds wrap around its hills. Tea plantations glow brighter, waterfalls gain force, and scenic drives become even more enchanting. Key attractions include Attukad Waterfalls and the Tea Museum.
Thekkady
Thekkady, home to Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, becomes lush and refreshing during the rainy season. The forest looks vibrant, and the Periyar Lake fills up beautifully. A boat safari and spice plantation tours are top experiences here.
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Alleppey
Alleppey, often called the “Venice of the East,” becomes even more serene during monsoon. Rainfall adds a dreamy charm as ripples dance across the backwaters. A houseboat ride through the rain-washed canals offers an unforgettable and peaceful experience.
Wayanad
Wayanad is perfect for those who love rain-soaked forests and adventure. The monsoon breathes life into its wildlife, dense greenery, and scenic viewpoints. Popular spots include Soochipara Falls, Edakkal Caves, and Banasura Sagar Dam.
Kumarakom
Set along Vembanad Lake, Kumarakom is perfect for a tranquil monsoon retreat. Rain adds sparkle to its lagoons and waterways, while the bird sanctuary and sunset views make it a soothing getaway.
Athirappilly
Known as the “Niagara of India,” Athirappilly Falls is at its most powerful during monsoon. The heavy rainfall turns it into a roaring spectacle, offering stunning viewpoints that showcase its full majestic force.
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Vagamon
Vagamon offers a peaceful escape with mist-covered valleys, pine forests, and wide green meadows. The cool monsoon weather enhances its charm, making it ideal for travelers seeking calm and scenic beauty.
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