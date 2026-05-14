Goa's popularity continues to soar post-pandemic, offering more than just its famous beaches. Visitors can explore a different side of the state by working from vibrant cafes, shopping at thrift stores, fishing, kayaking through serene mangroves, and enjoying local live music.

Goa was everyone's favourite epidemic destination, let's be honest. Even after the epidemic is finished, both its appeal and the number of visitors have not decreased. Why wouldn't they visit Goa? The state is endowed with a lengthy stretch of stunning beaches, a vibrant food and pub scene, a wealth of history, culture, and tradition, and, depending on your preferences, a tranquil lifestyle or some adventure.

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Work From Coffee Shops & Cafe

Cafés were among the numerous establishments that began to proliferate throughout the state after the outbreak. These are usually comfortable spaces with free WiFi, frequent activities and events, and tasty little nibbles. You also receive some good coffee as a bonus. Prana, Bloom & Brew, Mojigao, Baba au Rhum, and Artjuna are enduring favourites; Mo's Café offers superb eats; Barefoot has a steady schedule of events; while Café Bodega and Café Rasa give beautiful views.

Shopping From Thrift Stores

In Goa, thrifting is gradually growing in popularity thanks in part to celebrities endorsing it as a way of life and the emergence of new thrift shops everywhere. The most well-known brand is Good Karma Treasure Shop, a little thrift shop in Vagator that offers jewellery, clothing, books, and other items. They frequently have clearance deals, freebies, and barters in addition to donating 25% of their proceeds to charitable causes. Additionally, keep an eye out for Goa by Bookworm Trust's yearly jumble sale. They also sell used books. Join the Pre Loved Re Loved Goa group on Facebook, where people purchase, sell, and give away a variety of goods.

Go Fishing

At any time of day, it's not unusual to see people with fishing poles standing on bridges and by waterways. You may study the craft of crabbing, go clam hunting (and prepare the clams you catch), and fish according to your skill level.

Kayaking

The mangroves of Goa are a stunning sight; they are serene, lovely, and home to a diverse range of species. Using a kayak is an excellent method to explore this ecosystem. Look for companies like Saha Sea, Cycling Zens, Make it Happen, Adventure Breaks, Konkan Explorers, and Local Goa Kayaking if you want to go on a guided kayak excursion. Bonus: It's a fantastic workout, you get to observe birds, and you could even sight a couple otters. Even dogs are welcome, and some tour operators let you to swim or float afterward.

Listen To Live Music

Live music nights are a hit with most Goans, especially if the band is good and knows how to get the crowd grooving (a ‘Konkani Masala’ or ‘Summer of ’69’ ought to do it). Expect a lot of retro hits, some original numbers, maybe some jazz or the blues, and a lot of fun. There may be some Hindi music but, it won’t be much.