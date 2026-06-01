If your fruit trees aren’t yielding enough, pruning could be the game-changer. Trimming at the right time and in the right way encourages new growth, improves sunlight exposure, and increases fruit production in mango, guava, and lemon trees.

Mango Tree Pruning: If you want your fruit plants to grow well and give you a bumper crop, you can't skip pruning. It's a super important step. Pruning removes dry, sick, and extra branches, which helps the plant get enough sunlight and air. For fruit-bearing plants like mango, guava, and lemon, pruning at the right time keeps them healthy and improves the fruit quality. Let's find out when and how you should prune these plants.

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The Right Time to Prune Your Mango Tree

You should generally prune your mango tree right after you've harvested all the fruits. During this time, you need to remove any dry, broken, or tangled branches. Cutting away the dense branches allows sunlight to reach the inner parts of the tree, which helps new shoots grow better. Just be careful not to prune too much, as it can affect next season's fruit production.

Prune Your Guava Plant Regularly

For guava plants, a light pruning once a year is considered very beneficial. You should remove weak and old branches just before the monsoon starts or after you've picked the fruits. This encourages new branches to grow, which will bear more flowers and fruits. Regular pruning also helps maintain the plant's shape and reduces the risk of diseases.

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How to Prune Your Lemon Plant

With lemon plants, you should regularly remove any dry, diseased, or downward-growing branches. The best time to prune is usually at the end of winter or the beginning of spring. This helps the plant grow new shoots faster and you'll see an improvement in fruit production. When pruning, make sure you only remove the branches that are absolutely necessary.

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Things to Keep in Mind While Pruning

Always use clean and sharp tools for pruning. After cutting, it's a good idea to apply a horticultural paste or a fungicide on the larger cuts. Don't chop off too many branches at once, as this can put the plant under stress. Pruning with the right technique and at the right time will not only keep your plants healthy but also help them produce more and better fruits.

When should I prune my mango tree?

The best time to prune a mango tree is after harvesting the fruits. Removing dry, broken, and tangled branches at this time promotes better growth of new shoots.

How often should I prune my guava plant?

A light pruning once a year is enough for a guava plant. You'll get the best results if you prune it before the monsoon or after harvesting the fruits.

What is the right time to prune a lemon plant?

You should prune your lemon plant at the end of winter or the beginning of spring. This leads to faster new growth and better fruit production.

Which branches should be removed during pruning?

You should remove branches that are dry, diseased, weak, broken, or growing towards the ground. This helps the plant get enough sunlight and air.

Can too much pruning cause harm?

Yes, pruning more than necessary can stress the plant and may result in fewer flowers and fruits in the next season. So, only cut the branches that need to be removed.