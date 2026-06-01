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Rashmika Mandanna Shares Glimpses from Japan Vacation with Vijay Deverakonda; PHOTOS Go Viral
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's Japan vacation photos have taken social media by storm. As fans gush over the couple's latest getaway, buzz is also growing about their reported on-screen reunion in 'Ranabaali'.
Rashmika Mandanna's vacation photos go viral
Rashmika Mandanna totally broke the internet after she dropped new photos and videos from her Japan trip. She had gone there for the Anime Awards. Fans went crazy over her traditional Yukata look, the Japanese food, and a sneaky glimpse of Vijay Deverakonda!
Rashmika Mandanna shares pictures of Japan trip
The actress shared a bunch of photos and videos on her Instagram from the trip. She captioned the post, "Japan was even more fun this year!" In the pictures, you can see her walking on the streets of Japan and enjoying the local culture and food.
Rashmika Mandanna stuns in Yukata look
In Japan, Rashmika wore a traditional Yukata, which is like a light kimono. Her outfit had a beautiful design of orange and yellow sunflowers with green leaves. A black obi belt around her waist and a gold bracelet on her wrist made her look extra special.
Rashmika Mandanna's fun-filled style
In one video, Rashmika was seen having a blast among some neon-coloured, round stone-like structures. Her playful and cheerful vibe was the highlight of the video. In other photos, she was spotted exploring beautiful places in Japan and just soaking in the local atmosphere.
A glimpse of Vijay Deverakonda was also seen
The biggest highlight of her post was a few blurry pictures where Rashmika gave a glimpse of Vijay Deverakonda. This made it clear she wasn't on the trip alone. Even though the photos weren't sharp, fans immediately recognised Vijay.
Rashmika-Vijay have been in constant discussion after marriage
Rashmika and Vijay got married on February 26 this year in Udaipur. After that, their reception in Hyderabad was a star-studded affair with celebs like Ram Charan, Nani, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, and Allu Arjun. The couple has been making headlines ever since. They were recently spotted at the airport, where a pendant with the letter 'R' on Vijay's chain grabbed a lot of attention.
Rashmika-Vijay will be seen together again on the big screen
On the work front, Rashmika and Vijay will be seen together for the first time after their wedding in the film 'Ranabaali'. This will be their third movie together. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film is set between 1854 and 1878 and will hit theatres on September 11. Vijay is also working on 'VDxShouryuv', while Rashmika has 'Cocktail 2' and 'Maysa' in her kitty.
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