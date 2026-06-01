On the work front, Rashmika and Vijay will be seen together for the first time after their wedding in the film 'Ranabaali'. This will be their third movie together. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film is set between 1854 and 1878 and will hit theatres on September 11. Vijay is also working on 'VDxShouryuv', while Rashmika has 'Cocktail 2' and 'Maysa' in her kitty.