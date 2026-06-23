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Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru Vande Bharat Emerges as Highest Revenue Generating Train in Southern Railway
The Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express has emerged as the highest revenue-generating train in Southern Railway, recording strong passenger demand and top bookings among Vande Bharat services.
Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru Vande Bharat Emerges as Southern Railway's Top Earner
The 20632 Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express has emerged as the highest revenue-generating Vande Bharat service operated by Southern Railway.
The train earned ₹73.35 lakh during the reported period from August to October 2025, reflecting strong passenger demand on the route.
According to data released by Southern Railway, the Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru Vande Bharat ranks first among the 24 Vande Bharat services connecting major cities across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh in terms of revenue generation.
Southern Railway Vande Bharat Services Record Strong Revenue Growth
The data also revealed that the Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express recorded the highest number of bookings among Southern Railway's Vande Bharat services, with 11,896 bookings.
In comparison, the 20627 Chennai Egmore-Nagercoil Vande Bharat Express recorded 2,832 bookings, while the 20642 Coimbatore Junction-Bengaluru Cantonment Vande Bharat Express registered 835 bookings.
Southern Railway's Vande Bharat services have witnessed significant growth in both passenger traffic and revenue. During 2025-26, the services collectively carried 77.38 lakh passengers and generated revenue of ₹803.86 crore.
In comparison, during 2024-25, the services carried 54.12 lakh passengers and generated revenue of ₹540.65 crore, reflecting a substantial increase in both ridership and revenue.
Vande Bharat Services Continue to Witness Strong Passenger Demand
Several Vande Bharat services, including the Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai Egmore-Nagercoil and Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram routes, have consistently recorded passenger occupancy levels exceeding 100 per cent, highlighting their growing popularity among travellers.
The strong demand for these services has translated into impressive operational performance. During the first two months of the 2026-27 financial year (April and May 2026), Southern Railway's Vande Bharat services carried 15.21 lakh passengers and generated revenue of ₹162.96 crore.
Railway officials attribute this performance to the increasing preference for Vande Bharat trains among passengers. The services continue to witness strong demand across multiple routes and have maintained steady growth in both ridership and revenue, underscoring their popularity and importance within Southern Railway's network.
Passenger Numbers Continue to Rise Across Vande Bharat Services
Despite the growing number of passengers, Southern Railway has introduced measures to improve seat utilisation by allowing passengers to book vacant seats at originating stations and intermediate stations up to 15 minutes before the departure of a train.
According to railway data, the initiative has contributed to an increase in both passenger bookings and revenue.
Compared with the period following its implementation between August and October 2025 for the eight pilot trains, most routes have recorded significant growth in passenger numbers and revenue collections.
Southern Railway's Vande Bharat Services Continue to Drive Revenue Growth
Southern Railway's fleet of Vande Bharat Express trains continues to witness strong passenger demand, with both ridership and revenue showing steady year-on-year growth.
The increasing popularity of these services has contributed significantly to revenue generation, reflecting passengers' growing preference for fast, modern and comfortable rail travel across the Southern Railway network.
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