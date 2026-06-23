The data also revealed that the Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express recorded the highest number of bookings among Southern Railway's Vande Bharat services, with 11,896 bookings.

In comparison, the 20627 Chennai Egmore-Nagercoil Vande Bharat Express recorded 2,832 bookings, while the 20642 Coimbatore Junction-Bengaluru Cantonment Vande Bharat Express registered 835 bookings.

Southern Railway's Vande Bharat services have witnessed significant growth in both passenger traffic and revenue. During 2025-26, the services collectively carried 77.38 lakh passengers and generated revenue of ₹803.86 crore.

In comparison, during 2024-25, the services carried 54.12 lakh passengers and generated revenue of ₹540.65 crore, reflecting a substantial increase in both ridership and revenue.