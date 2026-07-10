Indian Railways is acquiring land in Thanisandra, Bengaluru, for a dedicated Vande Bharat Sleeper train depot. This facility will be a maintenance and operational hub for the new fleet of long-distance overnight trains.

Bengaluru is set to become a key hub for India's next-generation rail network, with Indian Railways initiating the land acquisition process for a dedicated Vande Bharat Sleeper train depot at Thanisandra in the city's northern corridor.

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The proposed facility will serve as a maintenance and operational base for the upcoming fleet of Vande Bharat Sleeper trains, which are designed to offer faster, more comfortable overnight travel on long-distance routes. The depot is expected to play an important role in servicing trains, carrying out routine inspections, cleaning coaches and ensuring they are ready for daily operations.

Railway authorities have begun the process of identifying and acquiring the required land for the project. Once completed, the depot will be equipped with modern infrastructure needed for the maintenance of advanced sleeper train sets, supporting Indian Railways' broader effort to expand premium rail services across the country.

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Thanisandra was selected because of its strategic location and connectivity to Bengaluru's railway network. The proposed depot is expected to improve operational efficiency by reducing the time required to move trains for maintenance while strengthening the city's role in southern India's rail infrastructure.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper programme is a major step in Indian Railways' plan to modernise long-distance travel. Unlike the existing chair car variants, the sleeper version has been developed for overnight journeys and will feature enhanced passenger amenities, improved safety systems and modern onboard facilities. Dedicated depots are considered essential for maintaining these technologically advanced train sets.

The land acquisition marks one of the initial phases of the project. Construction and commissioning of the depot will follow after statutory approvals and completion of acquisition-related formalities. Once operational, the facility is expected to support the rollout of additional Vande Bharat Sleeper services from Bengaluru and nearby regions.

The project is also expected to generate employment during the construction phase and create long-term opportunities in railway operations, engineering and maintenance. As Indian Railways continues investing in high-speed and semi-high-speed services, specialised maintenance depots such as the one planned at Thanisandra will become critical to ensuring reliable operations.

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