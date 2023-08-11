Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    6 innovative ways to manage screen time for your child

    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 6:31 PM IST

    By implementing these 6 strategies, you can allow your child to explore the digital world while ensuring they have ample time for other important activities in their lives. Know how moderation and communication are key. by Leona Merlin Antony

    article_image1

    Image: Freepik

    Controlling your child's screen time has become an essential part of parenting in the current digital age. Overuse of screens can harm people's physical and mental health. Following are six tips to assist you in efficiently managing and supervising your child's screen time:

    article_image2

    Image: Freepik

    1. Set Clear Guidelines

    Establish clear rules for screen time usage, including when and where screens are allowed, as well as time limits for different types of activities.

     

    article_image3

    Image: Freepik

    2. Use Parental Control Apps

    Utilize parental control apps that allow you to track and manage your child's screen time across devices. These apps often come with features like setting daily usage limits, blocking inappropriate content, and even pausing devices remotely.

    article_image4

    Image: Freepik

    3. Create Tech-Free Zones

    Designate certain areas in your home, such as the dining room or bedrooms, as tech-free zones. This encourages your child to disconnect from screens during family meals and before bedtime.

    article_image5

    Image: Freepik

    4. Lead by Example

    Children often emulate their parents' behaviour. Make a conscious effort to model healthy screen time habits by reducing your own screen time and engaging in offline activities.

    article_image6

    Image: Freepik

    5. Encourage Balanced Activities

    Encourage a variety of activities beyond screens, such as outdoor play, reading, arts and crafts, and spending time with friends. This helps diversify your child's interests and reduces their reliance on screens.

    article_image7

    Image: Freepik

    6. Open Communication

    Maintain an open dialogue with your child about the importance of managing screen time. Discuss the potential negative effects of excessive screen use and involve them in the process of setting screen time limits.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Independence Day 2023: 7 delectable Indian Sweet Dishes to sweeten the festivities MSW EAI

    Independence Day 2023: 7 delectable Indian Sweet Dishes to sweeten the festivities

    Effective strategies to prevent Alzheimer's risk and promote Brain Health MSW EAI

    Effective strategies to prevent Alzheimer's risk and promote Brain Health

    7 engaging food science experiments to foster healthy eating habits in kids MIS

    7 engaging food science experiments to foster healthy eating habits in kids

    Embarking on adventure of a lifetime: 8 ways parenting transforms you MIS

    Embarking on adventure of a lifetime: 8 ways parenting transforms you

    Flavorful vegetarian delights: 6 delectable recipes without onion and garlic anr eai

    Flavorful vegetarian delights: 6 delectable recipes without onion and garlic

    Recent Stories

    Independence Day 2023: 7 delectable Indian Sweet Dishes to sweeten the festivities MSW EAI

    Independence Day 2023: 7 delectable Indian Sweet Dishes to sweeten the festivities

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows off her cheekiness in recent photo series; View Here ATG

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows off her cheekiness in recent photo series; View Here

    Lunar gold rush explained: Why nations are eyeing moon mining, its significance and implications snt

    Lunar gold rush explained: Why nations are eyeing moon mining, its significance and implications

    Effective strategies to prevent Alzheimer's risk and promote Brain Health MSW EAI

    Effective strategies to prevent Alzheimer's risk and promote Brain Health

    Bella Hadid being sued by Instagram for copyright issues? Here's what we know ADC

    Bella Hadid being sued by Instagram for copyright issues? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon