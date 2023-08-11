6 innovative ways to manage screen time for your child

By implementing these 6 strategies, you can allow your child to explore the digital world while ensuring they have ample time for other important activities in their lives. Know how moderation and communication are key. by Leona Merlin Antony

Controlling your child's screen time has become an essential part of parenting in the current digital age. Overuse of screens can harm people's physical and mental health. Following are six tips to assist you in efficiently managing and supervising your child's screen time:

1. Set Clear Guidelines Establish clear rules for screen time usage, including when and where screens are allowed, as well as time limits for different types of activities.

2. Use Parental Control Apps Utilize parental control apps that allow you to track and manage your child's screen time across devices. These apps often come with features like setting daily usage limits, blocking inappropriate content, and even pausing devices remotely.

3. Create Tech-Free Zones Designate certain areas in your home, such as the dining room or bedrooms, as tech-free zones. This encourages your child to disconnect from screens during family meals and before bedtime.

4. Lead by Example Children often emulate their parents' behaviour. Make a conscious effort to model healthy screen time habits by reducing your own screen time and engaging in offline activities.

5. Encourage Balanced Activities Encourage a variety of activities beyond screens, such as outdoor play, reading, arts and crafts, and spending time with friends. This helps diversify your child's interests and reduces their reliance on screens.

6. Open Communication Maintain an open dialogue with your child about the importance of managing screen time. Discuss the potential negative effects of excessive screen use and involve them in the process of setting screen time limits.