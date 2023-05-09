6 incredible superfoods that will aid you in reducing anxiety

Anxiety is a common problem in today’s world. There are certain food items that can help one reduce anxiety. Look at the suggestions given. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

Dealing with anxiety can be difficult. Apart from uneasiness and restlessness, it also causes one to sweat excessively and increase your heart rate. Anxiety can make you lose focus at work and put you in a difficult situation. There are certain foods that help with brain function and can reduce anxiety. Here are 6 amazing superfoods items to help you with anxiety.

1. Salmon: It contains nutrients such as Vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids - eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). EPA and DHA-rich diets are particularly associated with lower rates of anxiety.

2. Chamomile: This is a known fact that Chamomile helps to regulate neurotransmitters related to moods like serotonin, dopamine, and gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA). Both it's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties may help lower inflammation associated with anxiety.

3. Turmeric: A compound called curcumin is prevalent in turmeric. Curcumin is known for promoting brain health and preventing anxiety disorders. Curcumin in turmeric promotes brain functions and lower anxiety in a person.

4. Dark Chocolate: Dark chocolate contains flavanols, which are known to have neuroprotective effects on our brains. Flavanols help increase blood flow to the brain and enhance cell-signaling pathways.

5. Yogurt: Yogurt contains probiotics which may reduce inflammation and increase the production of mood-boosting neuro transmitters, like serotonin.

