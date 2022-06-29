Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 simple yet effective home remedies to overcome monsoon illnesses

    First Published Jun 29, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    All you have to do is take some health precautions, such as watching your diet and practising good personal hygiene.
     

    The most beautiful season of the year is undoubtedly the monsoon, which transforms the entire dry land into a fresh green coloured picturesque landscape. The rains provide relief from the sweltering summer heat and a brief period of clean, fresh air. However, this lovely season brings with it a slew of diseases. Rains can spread infections ranging from the common cold to diseases such as dengue, malaria, chikungunya, cholera, typhoid, hepatitis, and others. You must take some health precautions, such as watching your diet and practising good personal hygiene.

    Children and the elderly are more likely to be affected by health issues such as allergies, coughs, and colds. Taking general precautions such as avoiding walking through the rain, and mosquito bites, maintaining proper hygiene and cleanliness in and around the house, avoiding eating foods from outside vendors, drinking boiled and filtered water, and consuming warm, home-cooked food will help you stay fit and healthy during the monsoon.

    Here are some home remedies to treat common illnesses during monsoon
     

    1) Honey in warm water: Drinking honey in warm water has numerous health benefits. It can help with coughing. Drinking warm lemon water mixed with honey is an age-old remedy for sore throats.

    2) Ginger tea: Ginger tea provides immediate relief from a running nose. Cut a small piece of fresh ginger root into thin slices. Place them in a cup of water and bring to a boil. For flavour, add a little honey to your ginger tea and drink it three or four times per day. Ginger tea can treat gastroenteritis because it has antibacterial, antiviral, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties.
     

    3) Turmeric milk: A glass of warm milk mixed with turmeric is an excellent home remedy for fighting the common cold in its early stages. Simply combine 12 teaspoons turmeric in 2 cups warm milk. Drink the turmeric milk after straining it.

    4) Neem tea: Neem leaves are antibacterial and can be used to treat dengue fever. Simply steep neem leaves in water and serves to your children or other family members who are suffering from dengue. This will help boost the immune system and increase blood platelet, and white blood cell counts, two of the most dangerous dengue side effects. You can improve the flavour by adding a little honey.

    5) Lemon and honey tea: Lemon is high in antioxidants and is used to treat various ailments, including a sore throat and chest congestion. It's also a great way to lose belly fat. Lemon has also been shown to be effective in the treatment of cholera. Squeeze half a lemon into a large mug of warm water. Drink this mixture with honey and salt to feel better.

