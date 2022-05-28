Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Regular exercise to sleep: 5 effective ways to be mentally healthy

    First Published May 28, 2022, 5:33 PM IST

    Multiple research has found that physically active people are less likely to experience a decline in mental function.
     

    As you age, the mind starts to age too. Changes in the body aer easily visible; however, time slowly reveals the memory decline. To decrease the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease or other mental illnesses, here are some important yet effective recommendations to enjoy happy and healthy old age.
     

    1) Plenty of sleep
    Sleep is essential to your brain's health. According to some theories, sleep aids in the removal of abnormal proteins in the brain and the consolidation of memories, thereby improving overall memory and brain health. Therefore, you must get seven to eight hours of uninterrupted sleep per night. Consecutive sleep allows your brain to consolidate and store memories more effectively. 

    Also Read: Digital detox to learning new skills: 5 ways to look after your mental well-being

    2) Healthy diet
    Your diet has a significant impact on your brain health. Include whole grains, fish, and healthy fats like olive oil in your diet. Studies show that people who closely follow a Mediterranean diet are less likely to have Alzheimer's disease than people who do not follow the diet. More research is needed to determine which aspects of your diet significantly influence your brain function. Its known, however, that omega fatty acids present in extra-virgin olive oil and other healthy fats are essential for cell function, appear to lower your risk of coronary artery disease, improve mental focus, and prevent cognitive decline in older people.
     

    3) Regular exercise
    Exercise has a slew of well-documented advantages, and it appears that regular physical activity is beneficial to the brain. Several studies have found that physically active people are less likely to experience a decline in mental function. Exercise benefits in increasing blood flow to your brain. It also tends to counter some of the natural reduction in brain connections that occur during ageing, reversing some of the problems. Try to get 30–60 minutes of activity several times a week. You can walk, swim, play tennis, or do a moderate aerobic activity that increases your heart rate.
     

    Also Read: Has sudden weight gain been bothering your mental health? Follow these suggestions for positive results

    4) Maintain your mental activity
    Your brain is similar to a muscle in that you must use it or lose it. You can engage in numerous activities to keep your brain in shape, such as crossword puzzles or Sudoku, reading, playing cards, or assembling a jigsaw puzzle. Consider it brain cross-training. To increase effectiveness, incorporate a variety of activities. For example, reading or solving puzzles can give your brain an equally good workout.
     

    5) Connect with people
    Social interaction helps prevent depression and stress, which can both contribute to memory loss. Look for ways to connect with loved ones, friends, and others, mainly if you live alone. Solitary confinement has been linked to brain atrophy in studies, so staying socially active may have the opposite effect and strengthen your brain's health.
     

    Also Read: Assist your child in overcoming their phobia(s); experts help decode childhood fears and anxieties

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kolkata suicides expose underbelly of showbiz industry

    Kolkata suicides expose underbelly of showbiz industry

    Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022: Know theme, history, significance of the day - adt

    Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022: Know theme, history, significance of the day

    Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022: 7 mistakes you should avoid during period RBA

    Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022: 7 mistakes you should avoid during period

    Astrology Daily Horoscope, May 28 2022: Predictions for all Zodiac signs

    Daily Horoscope, May 28 2022: Predictions for all Zodiac signs

    After Bidisha De Majumder and Pallabi Dey, another Bengali celeb Manjusha Niyogi found dead in Kolkata RBA

    After Bidisha De Majumder and Pallabi Dey, another Bengali celeb Manjusha Niyogi found dead in Kolkata

    Recent Stories

    Everything else is not important to me - Liverpool Sadio Mane on Real Madrid transfer links-ayh

    'Everything else is not important to me' - Liverpool's Sadio Mane on Real Madrid transfer links

    NBA National Basketball Association: Los Angeles Lakers appoint Darvin Ham as head coach-krn

    NBA: Los Angeles Lakers appoint Darvin Ham as head coach

    Stadium misuse Transferring IAS couple sent a strong message, says Anurag Thakur

    Stadium misuse: 'Transferring IAS couple sent a strong message'

    Who is Anbumani Ramdoss, the new PMK president? - adt

    Who is Anbumani Ramdoss, the new PMK president?

    Bermuda Triangle cruise makes a bizarre promise - adt

    Bermuda Triangle cruise makes a bizarre promise

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2022 Playoffs, Indian Premier League: Sanju Samson has been exceptional - Kumar Sangakkara-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs: 'Sanju Samson has been exceptional' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Video Icon
    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Video Icon
    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    Video Icon
    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon