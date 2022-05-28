Regular exercise to sleep: 5 effective ways to be mentally healthy

Multiple research has found that physically active people are less likely to experience a decline in mental function.



As you age, the mind starts to age too. Changes in the body aer easily visible; however, time slowly reveals the memory decline. To decrease the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease or other mental illnesses, here are some important yet effective recommendations to enjoy happy and healthy old age.



1) Plenty of sleep

Sleep is essential to your brain's health. According to some theories, sleep aids in the removal of abnormal proteins in the brain and the consolidation of memories, thereby improving overall memory and brain health. Therefore, you must get seven to eight hours of uninterrupted sleep per night. Consecutive sleep allows your brain to consolidate and store memories more effectively. Also Read: Digital detox to learning new skills: 5 ways to look after your mental well-being

2) Healthy diet

Your diet has a significant impact on your brain health. Include whole grains, fish, and healthy fats like olive oil in your diet. Studies show that people who closely follow a Mediterranean diet are less likely to have Alzheimer's disease than people who do not follow the diet. More research is needed to determine which aspects of your diet significantly influence your brain function. Its known, however, that omega fatty acids present in extra-virgin olive oil and other healthy fats are essential for cell function, appear to lower your risk of coronary artery disease, improve mental focus, and prevent cognitive decline in older people.



3) Regular exercise

Exercise has a slew of well-documented advantages, and it appears that regular physical activity is beneficial to the brain. Several studies have found that physically active people are less likely to experience a decline in mental function. Exercise benefits in increasing blood flow to your brain. It also tends to counter some of the natural reduction in brain connections that occur during ageing, reversing some of the problems. Try to get 30–60 minutes of activity several times a week. You can walk, swim, play tennis, or do a moderate aerobic activity that increases your heart rate.

Also Read: Has sudden weight gain been bothering your mental health? Follow these suggestions for positive results

4) Maintain your mental activity

Your brain is similar to a muscle in that you must use it or lose it. You can engage in numerous activities to keep your brain in shape, such as crossword puzzles or Sudoku, reading, playing cards, or assembling a jigsaw puzzle. Consider it brain cross-training. To increase effectiveness, incorporate a variety of activities. For example, reading or solving puzzles can give your brain an equally good workout.

