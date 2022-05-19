5 reasons why one should add quinoa in their diet
In today's environment, people are getting increasingly concerned about their health. Many of us are constantly on the lookout for a one-stop solution to our dietary habits and food selection. Quinoa, dubbed the "mother of all grains," has gained popularity in recent years. Quinoa is a seed, not a grain, although it is nutritionally classified as a whole grain.
Blood sugar equilibrium may be improved
Although further study is needed, a small number of studies show that quinoa may help with triglyceride levels and blood sugar control. The glycemic index assesses how carbohydrates influence blood glucose levels. Quinoa has a low glycemic index of 35, making it suitable for diabetics and unlikely to induce blood sugar increases.
Reduces the likelihood of chronic illness
Quinoa contains a high concentration of anti-inflammatory phytonutrients, making it potentially useful for human health in illness prevention and treatment. Quinoa has a greater proportion of monounsaturated fat than other cereals and has a tiny quantity of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids.
Could aid in weight loss
Quinoa, which is high in fibre and has more protein than rice or barley, may be good for persons trying to lose weight. One explanation for this is because protein and fibre are full, which helps us regulate our hunger. Quinoa also has a low glycemic index (GI), which means that its delayed energy release makes it less likely to induce cravings and hunger.
Quinoa is low in calories. You don't have to worry about overeating with quinoa. To produce a low-calorie dinner, combine quinoa with salad or veggies and beans.
Gut health may improve
Quinoa may benefit gut health by increasing the diversity of good gut bacteria and decreasing the inflammatory symptoms of illnesses like colitis, according to research. Quinoa, as a prebiotic, provides nourishment for good intestinal bacteria, helping them to thrive.
Suitable for those who have celiac disease or are gluten intolerant
Quinoa is naturally gluten free and nutritionally rich, making it an excellent choice for anyone who cannot consume gluten grains, such as those suffering from celiac disease. Quinoa, due to its high fibre content, is a better choice for gut and digestive health than refined gluten alternatives such as rice or potato flour.
Quinoa is gluten-free and a fantastic choice for enhancing the nutritional and antioxidant content of your diet. Quinoa is a gluten-free grain that can be used as an alternative.
